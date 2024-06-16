Angel Reese hits Caitlin Clark in head during Fever-Sky, foul gets upgraded to flagrant 1

The chippiness between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky this season continued during Sunday's game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

With just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Caitlin Clark drove the lane looking for a layup but was fouled hard by fellow rookie Angel Reese. Reese hit Clark in the head while attempting to block the shot.

“Just a part of basketball," Clark said postgame. "It is what it is. Trying to make a play on the ball, get the block. It happens.”

More: Caitlin Clark, Fever get better of Sky matchup, have now won 4 of past 6 games

Caitlin Clark is fouled while driving to the basket pic.twitter.com/U9TvoFUoD3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 16, 2024

After a review, the call was upgraded to a flagrant 1. Clark made both of the free throws. The Fever beat the Sky, 91-83.

The hard foul wasn't the first time the Sky have been chippy with Clark. In their first meeting on June 1, Chennedy Carter hip-checked Clark before an inbound pass.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Angel Reese called for flagrant foul for hitting Caitlin Clark in head