Is Angel Reese a good fit for the Chicago Sky? 4 potential options for the No. 8 pick in the WNBA draft.

The 2024 WNBA draft is stacked with one of the deepest classes in recent history — and for the first time in years, the Chicago Sky are in the center of the action.

After not having a first-round pick the last two years and not picking in the top five since 2019, the Sky own the Nos. 3 and 8 selections in Monday’s draft thanks to a pair of trades, including the blockbuster move that sent three-time All-Star Kahleah Copper to the Phoenix Mercury.

For a team rebuilding its identity and roster around new coach Teresa Weatherspoon, the big-picture mantra for the Sky should be simple: Take the best available talent on the board. But what does that mean at these two draft slots?

The Indiana Fever are clearly set to take Iowa’s Caitlin Clark with the first pick. That means the Sky should have their choice at No. 3 of at least two of the top three frontcourt players: Stanford’s Cameron Brink, Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson and South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso.

Brink and Jackson are the most pro-ready bigs in the draft. They bring slightly different skill sets — Brink is a shot-blocking specialist, Jackson can pick-and-pop — but both are ready to make a hefty impact as rookies.

The 6-foot-7 Cardoso is a longer-term project, but after she showed clear court vision and scoring aptitude during a standout NCAA Tournament run, selecting Cardoso could be a worthwhile venture for a team like the Sky that’s building toward long-term plans.

The No. 8 pick is where the Sky can play around a bit. After the top four picks, the board opens up in terms of position group and overall prospects. And whom the Sky select there will help shape the vision Weatherspoon and new general manager Jeff Pagliocca hold for the franchise.

Here are four options for the No. 8 pick.

Angel Reese

Forward/center, LSU, 6-foot-3

Reese is a high-effort, high-volume rebounder with a promising offensive upside. She needs plenty of development — most notably with her jump shot, which was essentially nonexistent throughout her college career — but the Sky don’t need immediate impact players. And Weatherspoon’s temperament and experience could provide the proper guidance during Reese’s early years in the WNBA.

Selecting Reese likely would mean parting with at least one of the team’s current frontcourt players as it would be nearly impossible task to balance minutes for two rookie bigs alongside veterans Izzy Harrison and Elizabeth Williams. But this front office hasn’t shied away from trading beloved players to gain draft capital and refocus on the future.

If nothing else, this is the most fun option on the board. Reese is one of the best-known names in women’s basketball. By bringing her to Chicago, the Sky could inject some energy into a mostly dormant Midwestern rivalry with the Fever and Clark.

Jacy Sheldon

Guard, Ohio State, 5-foot-10

Sheldon is the second-best guard in this draft — and being second to Clark is no snub.

She’s a high-motor defender with strong court vision and an ability to create opportunities on and off the ball. She wouldn’t be an answer for the Sky at point guard, which has been a position in flux since Courtney Vandersloot left in free agency for the New York Liberty last year. But Sheldon would boost the perimeter offense alongside Dana Evans and Marina Mabrey while providing a much-needed defensive impact after last month’s trade of Rebekah Gardner to the Liberty.

Sheldon has been projected as high as No. 5, so she might not be available by the time the Sky are back on the clock. But if she remains on the board at No. 8, she could be a valuable asset as the Sky begin building their young roster.

Alissa Pili

Forward, Utah, 6-foot-2

This could be an oversell on Pili, who has fallen slightly in most mock drafts to No. 9 or No. 10. But even after an underwhelming NCAA Tournament performance, Pili is a clear talent whose offensive production should translate to the WNBA.

Although this is a big-heavy draft, Pili brings a bit of versatility, balancing her interior scoring with 3-point shooting. The biggest question mark is her defense — but that’s not uncommon for players coming out of college. And with her shot further along than some of the other forward options, Pili would be able to home in on defense as her main rookie project.

Again, the Sky don’t need to be thinking about a player’s impact on the 2024 season when they make this pick, which makes Pili another interesting prospect at this spot.

Nyadiew Puoch

Forward, Southside Flyers (WNBL), 6-foot-3

If the Sky are looking to think outside the box, this would be the likeliest decision. At 19, Puoch already plays in the WNBL, the top league in Australia, where WNBA players often compete in the offseason. She would need development as one of the youngest players in the draft, but this would be another pick based on strong potential.

The last time the Sky took a swing on a non-NCAA prospect from Australia, it didn’t end well. They drafted Australian guard Shyla Heal — who was also 19 at the time — with the No. 8 pick in 2021. Heal couldn’t participate in training camp because of a visa issue, then underwhelmed former coach and general manager James Wade in her first four games.

The Sky traded Heal to the Dallas Wings for Dana Evans — who had been available at No. 8 — and had to give up a third-round pick and swap 2022 first-rounders with the Wings in the process.

Could this year be different? The Sky have a big enough rebuild ahead of them to potentially take that risk.