Angel Reese Fulfills Her Dream Of Owning A Professional Sports Team — ‘I’ve Always Had [A] Desire To Invest In A Local Team As A Maryland Native’

This is Angel Reese’s year, and we’re just living in it!

According to The Athletic, Reese is officially a “professional sports owner” as she has joined the ownership group of DC Power Football Club, Washington, DC’s new professional women’s soccer team — which will begin competing in the USL Super League in summer 2024.

“I want to help grow women’s sports and elevate female athletes across the board,” Reese said in a statement. “We’re taking over, and I’m honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV community.”

“Angel’s decision to be a founding investor alongside us in Power FC is groundbreaking,” D.C. United CEO and Co-Chairman Jason Levien added. “As a Maryland native, Angel is so passionate about being a catalyst for positive change in women’s sports in the DMV as well as globally, while inspiring the next generation of female athletes. We’re looking forward to her partnership in the boardroom as an equity partner.”

As a native of Randallstown, MD, near Baltimore, Reese’s roots are forever planted in the DMV area, which consists of Washington, DC, and parts of Maryland and Virginia.

“So grateful & blessed for this new ownership,” Reese wrote in a caption via X, formerly Twitter. “Looking forward to creating new opportunities for women in professional soccer. I’ve always had [a] desire to invest in a local team as a Maryland native!”

The news follows Reese’s 2024 graduation from Louisiana State University (LSU), where she quickly began to make a name for herself after helping to lead her LSU Lady Tigers to an NCAA Division I title. During her tenure at the school, fans dubbed her the “Bayou Barbie,” and she became one of the highest-earning college athletes.

What’s more, in April 2024, Reese entered the WNBA Draft where she chosen as the seventh overall pick, joining the Chicago Sky.

While no further details surrounding her ownership stake in the club have been revealed, Reese is seizing her moment, one aligned opportunity at a time!