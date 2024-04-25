Angel Reese’s Foray Into The WNBA Leads Jersey To Sell Out And Chicago Sky’s Tickets To Surge

The Chicago Sky team are already reaping the benefits of Angel Reese’s arrival.

As AFROTECH™ previously told you, Reese, a current Louisiana State University (LSU) student, was drafted to the WNBA as the 7th draft pick in the first of three rounds on April 15, 2024, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York, NY. She will be joined on the team by recent National Championship winner Kamilla Cardoso from South Carolina.

“It’s a great moment. I’m super excited to go into the W,” Reese, 21, said in reflection during an interview on the “Today” show. “This has always been a dream for me and a dream come true. And then with amazing girls, only 15 girls get to be selected to come to New York and have this experience. And as a little girl, being able to put the dress on and actually go up there and hear a name called was amazing. So I’m just happy to be here and enjoy the moment.”

Reese’s entry into the league is already being met with excitement. Within days of being drafted, the team’s ticket sales have increased. According to USA Today, the team’s full- and half-season ticket packages are nearly sold out.

What’s more, Reese’s jersey styles on the team’s website have sold out, the outlet notes.

Photo Credit: Chicago Sky

Reflecting on the influx of support, Reese ties it back to her mission to grow the sport of women’s basketball.

“They’ve been super supportive since I got here. Being able to come to a big city like Chicago and leaving Baton Rouge (LA) was hard for me, but being welcome by Chicago and all the amazing fans here has been amazing,” Reese said during an introductory press conference. “Being able to see our ticket sales going up, being able to see the jersey sellouts, and so many people reaching out and loving women’s basketball. That’s all I’m about, like being able to grow the game and being able to come here and make an impact is something I’m looking forward to.”