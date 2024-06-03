Angel Reese Fined For Breaking WNBA Media Rules After Indiana Fever Loss

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky were fined for their behavior after their loss to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The WNBA announced Reese would be fined $1,000 on Sunday (June 2), a day after their 70-71 loss. According to the league, Angel “[failed] to make herself available to the media for interviews.” The Chicago Sky organization was also hit with a $5,000 fine for not ensuring that all “players comply with WNBA media policies.”

This game also had more drama attached to it, as Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark squared off for the first time in the WNBA. But it was Reese’s teammate, Chennedy Carter, who wound up dominating headlines for her actions on the court. As Caitlin attempted to get the ball from teammate Aliyah Boston, Carter delivered a blow to Clark, sending her to the floor. After a timeout was called, Reese could be seen celebrating Carter’s foul against Clark.

The Texas native was asked about the incident during a postgame presser, to which Carter refused to discuss anything about Caitlin Clark, saying, “next question.” However, Carter later took to Instagram’s Threads app, where she responded to a fan examining the “postgame drama.” The 25-year-old asked the fan about Clark’s impact, stating, “That’s that on that because besides three-point shooting, what does [Clark] bring to the table, man?”

Angel Reese has been fined $1,000 for failing to make herself available to the media for interviews following Saturday’s game at Indiana, and the Chicago Sky have been fined $5,000 for failing to ensure all players comply with WNBA media policies, the league announced Sunday. — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) June 2, 2024

In the aftermath of Carter’s on-court behavior, the WNBA upgraded Chennedy Carter’s foul against Caitlin to a flagrant-1 violation.

According to the Associated Press, Clark later spoke during a postgame interview and insisted that while she wasn’t expecting it, “it is what it is. It’s a physical game.”

“I grew up playing basketball with the boys. It’s always been physical and feisty, and you have to find a way to hold your own,” the phenom added.

Clark will have another chance to hold her own against the Chicago Sky, as the two teams face off again on Sunday (June 16).

More from VIBE.com