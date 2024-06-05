Angel Reese Finds Support In Lonzo Ball After Being Ejected From Game

Angel Reese has received her first ejection in the WNBA as a Chicago Sky, just days after being fined for skipping out on doing mandatory media. The forward was tossed out on Tuesday night (June 4) after drawing two technicals in the fourth quarter as The Sky went against the New York Liberty.

The 22-year-old apparently was “arguing” with the official about his decision to eject her and also waved her hands in dismissal. The deemed “disrespect” caused her to be removed from the game, leaving many questioning the ref’s call.

After the game, Marina Mabrey of The Sky told press, “She got two techs, she said something to the ref. Whatever he felt like was the correct call is what he made. It’s more about composure for us in our young years in the WNBA. You’ve got to get to know refs and how they respond to things.”

For educational purposes, technicals fouls happen when rules are broken that don’t necessarily involve physical contact between players. A player, coach, or team member can be ejected for “unsportsmanlike behavior,” such as arguing with an official or taunting an opponent, amongst other reasons.

Following Reese’s ejection, many spoke out against the decision, including Chicago Bulls player Lonzo Ball who attended the game. As for the former LSU star, she skipped out on doing media again, which could cost her and the Chicago Sky another fine.

On Saturday (June 1), the Sky took a L to the Indiana Fever, where Chennedy Carter hip-checked Caitlin Clark. Refusing to speak on the game, Reese was fined $1,000 for skipping the post-game press conference, and the Sky was charged $5,000 for failing to enforce the rule.

Lucky for the rookie, she may not have to spend a penny, as Ball volunteered to pay her weight.

“Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw,” Ball wrote on X. “You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you).”

Reese responded with a heart and crying emoji and said, “Appreciate you gang.”

On Monday (Jun 3), Reese spoke on her teammate’s hard foul on Clark with WGN News and also asserted that she is also responsible for so many eyes on the women’s sport right now.

“I think so many people are watching women’s basketball right now. It all started from the national championship game, and I’ve been dealing with this for two years now and understand that, yeah, negative things have probably been said about me. But honestly, I’ll take that because look where women’s basketball is,” she said.

“I’ll look back in 20 years and be like: ‘Yeah, the reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person, it’s because of me too, and I want you to realize that,” she added. “Like it’s just not ‘cause of one person. A lot of us have done so much for this game.”

