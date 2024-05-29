Angel Reese finds herself in impressive company after just 5 WNBA appearances

Former LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese faced some questions about how her game would translate to the WNBA level.

However, just five games into her professional career, she has been impressive for the Chicago Sky. Reese’s 24 offensive rebounds in her first five games are the second most in WNBA history behind only Yolanda Griffith, who had 31 to begin her career in 1999.

Reese notched her first career double-double on Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm, finishing with 11 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. She becomes just one of two Sky players to do so in her first five games, joining fellow LSU legend Sylvia Fowles.

Angel Reese's 24 offensive rebounds are the second most ever by a WNBA player through their first 5 career games.#WNBA | #SkyTown pic.twitter.com/ePVwDi4Ftw — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) May 29, 2024

Chicago Sky rookies to record a double-double within their first five career games: Angel Reese

Sylvia Fowles That's it. That's the list. #ForeverLSU pic.twitter.com/W1Wy64pjz6 — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) May 29, 2024

Reese still has a lot to prove at the professional level, but it seems she’s just as impactful on the boards as she was playing with the Tigers.

