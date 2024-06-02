Angel Reese Faces Off Against Rival Caitlin Clark in Custom ‘Barbie’ Sneakers





After developing a rivalry in college, WNBA rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark last night took their competitiveness to the big leagues.

Reese’s Chicago Sky fell to Clark’s Indiana Fever Saturday in a closely contested game. For the Fever, the 71-70 win was their first at home and second of the season after a rocky start. Despite her team’s loss, Reese showed up to the marquee match-up in style, lacing up a pair of customized Reebok Solution sneakers.

Created by sneaker artist Marvin Baroota, who owns SoLegit Customs, the LSU alum’s Reebok Solutions were covered in a gradient pink fade inspired by the Barbie character and Reese’s “Bayou Barbie” nickname. Bedazzled with pink rhinestones, the custom Reeboks feature Barbie logos painted on the toes. Earlier in the season, Reese wore a customized “Chi Barbie” Reebok Solution, also created by Baroota.

As for Clark, she continued to wear her one of her go-to sneakers, the Nike Kobe 5 “Bruce Lee Alternate.”

Saturday’s game was not without controversy. In the third quarter, Chicago’s Chennedy Carter (who led the team in scoring with 19 points) fouled Clark during an inbounds play. The call became a talking point after the game, and the WNBA today upgraded the call to a Flagrant 1 following further review. The league also fined Reese $1,000 and her team another $5,000 after the rookie did not attend the postgame media session.

Reebok signed Reese in October 2023, making the deal the brand’s first long-term NIL endorsement.

The Reebok Solution is inspired by NBA legend Allen Iverson’s iconic signature line. It especially takes notes from the Reebok Question, borrowing aesthetic cues but adding new materials to make it suited for on-court play.









