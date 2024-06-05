Angel Reese ejected after two technical fouls in Chicago Sky loss to New York Liberty

CHICAGO — Angel Reese was ejected late in the fourth quarter Tuesday night after receiving two quick technicals.

Reese was whistled for a foul, her fifth, with 2:31 left to play in the Chicago Sky's 88-75 loss to the New York Liberty. According to the pool report, Reese "disrespectfully addresses" referee Charles Watson, who gave her a technical. Reese waved her hand dismissively as she walked away from Watson, who gave her another technical, which resulted in an automatic ejection.

"Reese then waives off the calling official in resentment to the call and is assessed a second technical foul," according to the pool report. "Since these were two separate acts, the combination of two technicals resulted in Angel Reese being ejected from the game."

Angel Reese reacts after being ejected during Tuesday night's game against the New York Liberty.

Players from both teams looked on in confusion and the near-sellout crowd at Wintrust Arena booed loudly as Reese left the court. Lonzo Ball of the Chicago Bulls, who was sitting close to where the action occurred, called the ref "weak" and suggested he'd pay Reese's fine.

Because the technicals were Reese's first and second of the season, each will cost her $200.

Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw… You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you) — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) June 5, 2024

"Whatever the ref felt like was the correct call is what he made," Sky veteran Marina Mabrey said. "It's more about composure for us in our young years in the WNBA. So you've gotta get to know the refs and how they respond to things."

The ejection comes three days after the Sky was roundly criticized for Chennedy Carter's sharp shoulder check on Caitlin Clark and the team's reaction to it. Reese was seen applauding Carter after the foul, which was later upgraded to a Flagrant I, and coach Teresa Weatherspoon tried to limit questions about it after the game.

