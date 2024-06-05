Angel Reese ejected from Chicago Sky’s home defeat to New York Liberty

Chicag’s Angel Reese heads to the locker room after being ejected from Tuesday’s game against the New York Liberty during the second half. Photograph: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Breanna Stewart scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the New York Liberty to an 88-75 victory Tuesday night over the Chicago Sky, who lost rookie Angel Reese to an ejection in the fourth quarter.

Reese was thrown out with 2:31 remaining after receiving two technical fouls following a brief interaction with an official.

Sabrina Ionescu added 24 points for the Liberty, who won their fourth straight.

Angel Reese was ejected from tonight's game following this exchange with the referee. pic.twitter.com/rOMo1Wdwja — Marquee Sky (@SkyMarquee) June 5, 2024

New York opened the game on an 21-6 run after making five of its first seven three-pointers, while Chicago started 3 of 16 from the field. The Sky responded by scoring 33 points in the second quarter to get within 49-48 at the break.

New York started the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run, including 10 straight points, to extend their lead to 80-68. Stewart and Ionescu each scored six points in the frame.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton added 14 points for New York (8-2), who avenged a 90-81 loss to Chicago on 23 May. Jonquel Jones, who was scoreless until she made a free throw with 4:16 remaining in the third, finished with five points and 12 rebounds.

Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said that she was not given the cause for Reese’s ejection, the first of her WNBA career, by the officiating staff. The No 7 pick in this year’s draft finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds but shot 3 of 12 from the floor in the loss.

“I tried to get an explanation and I did not,” Weatherspoon said at the post-game news conference “I don’t know at this moment what has happened.”

Lead official Maj Forsberg sadi after the game that Reese’s technical fouls were for “disrespectfully addressing” the official and then for “waving her hand in dismissal”.

The Chicago Bulls’ Lonzo Ball, who took in Tuesday’s game from courtside, said on X that he would pay the $400 fine Reese faces from the WNBA for the two technical fouls. (Reese responded: “appreciate you gang!”)

Rookie Chennedy Carter scored 16 points and Reese had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago (3-5).

Marina Mabrey added 15 points and Elizabeth Williams had 10 points and eight rebounds for Chicago. Kamilla Cardoso, who scored 11 points in her WNBA debut on Saturday, was held to one point in 12 minutes.