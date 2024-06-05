Angel Reese ejected in 4th quarter against New York Liberty

Former LSU star Angel Reese, who is currently in her rookie season with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, was ejected in the fourth quarter of her game against the New York Liberty on Tuesday night.

Reese drew her fifth personal foul and was subsequently called for two technical fouls. She was seen saying something to the official and seemingly waving her hand at him, at which point she was tossed from the game.

Lead official Maj Forsberg said that the ejection was a result of Reese “disrespectfully addressing” the official and then “waving her hand in dismissal.” That was apparently enough to get her tossed.

Angel Reese has been tossed from the game. Looking at the replay, it looks like she waved off the referee after she was called for a foul which led to the ejection. pic.twitter.com/l5b6xMEk3j — Karli Bell (@KarliBell33) June 5, 2024

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who attended the game, wrote on social media that he would pay Reese’s fine for her.

Reese is averaging 10.9 points and 9.0 rebounds after eight games with Chicago, which sits at 3-5 on the season.

