Angel Reese drops 12 points in WNBA debut with Chicago Sky

Angel Reese made her first appearance as a member of the WNBA on Wednesday night, starting for the Chicago Sky in its season opener against the Dallas Wings on the road.

Unfortunately for Chicago, it started the season with an 87-79 loss. But it was a promising debut for Reese, who scored in double figures with 12 points on 5 of 13 shooting while playing 26 minutes. She also added seven rebounds and an assist.

A two-time First Team All-American after transferring to LSU from Maryland, Reese led the Tigers to their first national championship in program history in 2023.

After a tournament exit in the Elite Eight this season, Reese declared for the WNBA draft where she was taken seventh overall with Chicago’s second first-round pick.

A biiiiiig fourth quarter for our Barbie#skytown pic.twitter.com/eVXLbIHR1v — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) May 16, 2024

The first was used on South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, who did not appear in the loss.

