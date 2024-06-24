Angel Reese discuss impact large crowd, stars have on growth of women's sports

Shapiro: Center will be an upgrade for Bears no matter who wins position battle

Alex Shapiro joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about the Bears' competition at the center position<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/football-night-in-chicago/shapiro-center-will-be-an-upgrade-for-bears-no-matter-who-wins-position-battle/570883/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Shapiro: Center will be an upgrade for Bears no matter who wins position battle</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>