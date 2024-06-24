- Angel Reese discuss impact large crowd, stars have on growth of women's sportsAt the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game on Sunday afternoon, stars like Sheryl Swoopes, Chance the Rapper, and Jason Sudeikis were in attendance. After the game, Reese talked about what kind of impact that has on the growth of women's sports<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/chicago-sky/angel-reese-discuss-impact-large-crowd-stars-have-on-growth-of-womens-sports/571391/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Angel Reese discuss impact large crowd, stars have on growth of women's sports</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em>1:00Now PlayingPaused
On Sunday, Angel Reese extended her double-double streak to eight straight games. After the game, Reese talked about her rookie season so far
Chicago Sky forward Kamilla Cardoso talked with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams about playing for two legendary coaches, her teammate, Angel Reese, and her winning mentality.
Check out full game highlights from the Connecticut Sun's 89-72 win over the Indiana Fever
Highlights from the Connecticut Sun's win over the Chicago Sky Wednesday night, where they became the second team in the league to get their eleventh win.
Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark was left off Team USA's roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in France. Long-time sports columnist Christine Brennan says the decision by USA Basketball was a missed opportunity to grow the sport.
Alex Shapiro joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about the Bears' competition at the center position
Connor Rogers joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about Bears punter Tory Taylor
Alex Shapiro joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about the Bears' options at defensive end
At the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game on Sunday afternoon, stars like Sheryl Swoopes, Chance the Rapper, and Jason Sudeikis were in attendance. After the game, Reese talked about what kind of impact that has on the growth of women's sports
