Angel Reese Disagrees With Flagrant Foul After Hard Hit On Caitlin Clark

The latest installment in the Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark saga finds yet more drama attached to it, this time regarding the game’s officiating.

On Sunday (June 16), Clark’s Indiana Fever and Reese’s Chicago Sky faced off where the former came out victorious, winning 88-83. The headline-grabbing action went down as Clark attempted to complete a lay-up. Reese is seen rushing down the sharpshooter and attempts to block the shot but mistakenly smacks Caitlin in the head, sending her crashing to the floor.

Angel was given a foul, one of her five fouls on the night, but after further review, officials issued the young star a flagrant foul. However, Reese isn’t convinced that her actions were unsportsmanlike as she feels she was simply executing a basketball move. The former LSU Tiger, who appeared visibly frustrated by the officials’ calls during the game, called out the refs and implied that they had an agenda with their officiating.

“I can’t control the refs,” she told reporters at the post-game presser. “They affected the game a lot tonight… I’m always going for the ball. But y’all going to play that clip 20 times before Monday.”

This was called a flagrant on Angel Reese.



She was clearly going for the ball.



It was obviously not intentional.



It’s just hoops, it’s not that serious.



pic.twitter.com/RYPcDjmoiZ — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) June 16, 2024

“I think we went up really strong a lot of times, and we didn’t get a lot of calls,” Reese said before alluding to her previous game against the Fever. “And going back and looking at the film, I’ve seen a lot of calls that weren’t made. I guess some people got a special whistle.”

Clark echoed Angel’s sentiments during her post-game interview, disagreeing with her rival receiving a flagrant for her “basketball play.” “It’s just part of basketball. It is what it is. Trying to make a play on the ball, get the block. I mean, it happens,” she said matter-of-factly.

Angel Reese on Flagrant foul call on Caitlin Clark "It was a basketball play…I can't control the refs….Yall gonna play that clip 20 times before Monday" pic.twitter.com/KJzbzAgohc — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 16, 2024

Later in her presser, Clark used the moment to highlight the Chi-Town Barbie, her fanbase, and the “incredible matchups” that have come out of her and Reese’s rivalry. The ex-Iowa star then made sure to big up the rest of Chicago and Indiana’s players because she felt there were more stars to see than just herself and Angel.

“I think it’s just the emotion and the passion that we play with,” Clark added. “I think people love to see that. And I think that’s maybe not something that was always appreciated in women’s sports, and it should be. I think that’s what makes it fun. We’re competitors. That’s the way the game should be. It’s going to get a little feisty. It’s going to get physical. But at the end of the day, both teams are just trying to win.”

#FeverRising Caitlin Clark spoke postgame about the flagrant foul. She said it was a basketball play, and how she appreciates #skytown Angel Reese #WNBA pic.twitter.com/V8n9UToa9T — Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) June 16, 2024

Watch the presser videos and the play above.

