Angel Reese didn't realize she broke WNBA record until postgame interview

Angel Reese put together the best performance of her young professional career on Thursday as she helped the Sky break a four-game losing streak with an 83-72 win over the Wings. In the process, she made WNBA history, and she didn’t even know it.

With an offensive rebound and layup in the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Wings, Reese became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a double-double in seven consecutive games.

This Barbie became the ONLY ROOKIE in league history to record 7(!!!) straight double-doubles on THIS basket#skytown pic.twitter.com/rq0oVwROaq — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) June 20, 2024

It took until her postgame interview on the court for Reese to learn that she’d rewritten the record books. Once she learned about the record, she wanted to talk about the team instead of herself.

“I’m just happy that we finally won, and at home,” Reese said via ESPN. “It’s super exciting, obviously for myself. I try to give myself some grace and tell myself that I’m doing a good job, but I have so much more to grow.”

Reese is already one of the most impressive rookies in the WNBA. She leads all first-year players with 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. Her 12.4 points per game rank second among all WNBA rookies, trailing only Caitlin Clark, who’s averaging 16.3 points this year.

If she keeps it up, Reese could have another major record to her name by season’s end. She’s on pace to shatter Yolanda Griffith’s record for most offensive rebounds in a single season. Griffith pulled down 162 offensive boards in 2001. With 68 offensive rebounds in 14 games, Reese is on track for 194 this year.

Syliva Fowles currently owns the Sky record for most offensive rebounds in a single season with her mark of 117 back in 2013. After Thursday’s game Reese was happy just to be mentioned alongside the two-time Finals MVP, and fellow LSU alum.

“I love Sylvia,” Reese said. “She was a great person to me and a great mentor to me when I was at LSU, being able to have that relationship with her at LSU. I know she’s going to be super proud of me.

“Obviously I just want to do whatever it takes to win and rebounding is what I do to win.”