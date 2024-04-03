Angel Reese Declares For WNBA Draft: “I Feel Like I’m Ready”

Angel Reese has her sights set on the big leagues. The Louisiana State University women’s basketball star announced her plans to take her talents from the collegiate court to the WNBA on Wednesday (April 3). The Baltimore native exclusively revealed the news with a Vogue fashion shoot, a move the magazine says was inspired by Serena Williams. In 2022, the tennis legend announced her retirement with a cover story in the iconic magazine

“Of course, I like to do everything big,” detailed the 21-year-old to the outlet. “I didn’t want anything to be basic.”

She continued to detail her choice to end her collegiate career and aim for the professional league.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese says. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

The 6’3″ power forward continued to explain how the WNBA will be different for her athletic experience.

“I’ll be working with grown women,” she detailed. “I’ll be working with women that have kids, women that have a family to feed. I’m going to have to work my butt off every single day and grind. And who wouldn’t want that? I don’t want anything in my life to be easy.”

Angel Reese attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City.

Angel Reese and the Lady Tigers were eliminated in the NCAA Elite Eight on Monday evening in a hard-fought loss against Caitlyn Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game was a rematch of last year’s national championship where LSU championed over the Hawkeyes.

According to ESPN, Clark has also declared for the WNBA draft and is projected as the WNBA’s No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever.

