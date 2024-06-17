Angel Reese continues to set records in WNBA

Since arriving in the WNBA, Angel Reese has been one of the most polarizing players in the league. Of course, everyone wanted to know how her Rookie season would stack up against Caitlin Clark. The Chicago Sky drafted Reese and Clark was drafted by the Indiana Fever.

Recently, Reese continued climbing up the leaderboard among the Rookies as she earned her fifth-straight double-double to become the fourth rookie in WNBA history to have a double-double in five straight games.

The Chicago Sky have been struggling this season. In their last game, they lost to Clark and the Indiana Fever, 91-83. With that, their record dropped to 4-9 overall and the Sky are 2-8 in their past 10 games. They are the No. 5 team in their own division out of six total teams and they are the ninth-best overall team in a league with 12 total teams.

Reese is working hard to try to earn Rookie of the Year honors.

Another milestone for Angel Reese 🗣️ With her 5th straight double-double, Angel Reese becomes the 4th rookie in league history to record a double-double in 5+ consecutive games, joining: Tina Charles – 6x (6/18/2010 – 6/29/2010)

Cindy Brown – 6x (7/31/1998 – 8/11/1998)… pic.twitter.com/0h2UFHAEB2 — WNBA (@WNBA) June 15, 2024

