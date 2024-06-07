Angel Reese continues to impress as a WNBA rookie with 3rd double-double in return to DMV

Angel Reese continues to impress just nine games into her WNBA career.

Making a homecoming of sorts on Thursday night against the Washington Mystics — with LSU coach Kim Mulkey in attendance — Reese turned in a 16-point, 11-rebound performance in a Chicago Sky’s win.

It was Reese’s third double-double of the season, a mark that leads all WNBA rookies. It’s one of several categories in which Reese ranks at or near the top of the rookie leaderboards. She also leads WNBA rookies in rebounds, steals, win share and PER while ranking second in points, offensive rating and defensive rating, as well.

Double-Double Barbie doesn't sound too bad 😏 Angel Reese was ballin' tonight, dominating down low and finishing around the rim to notch her 3rd double-double of the season STATS: 16 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST, 5 STL#WelcometotheW | WNBA Commissioner’s Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/qvrPBycePm — WNBA (@WNBA) June 7, 2024

Reese is currently averaging 11.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the 4-5 Sky, which will return to the court on Saturday for a game agianst the Atlanta Dream.

