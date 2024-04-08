Angel Reese congratulates South Carolina on national title win

The South Carolina Gamecocks Women’s basketball team took on Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the National Championship and the Gamecocks came out on top 87-75.

The magical run of Clark and the Hawkeyes ended after beating the Tigers to advance to the Final Four. Meanwhile, South Carolina finished the season 38-0. The Indiana Hoosiers were the only team to keep the game close against the Gamecocks during the tournament. Indiana lost 79-75 in the Sweet 16 and gave Carolina a scare. Other than that, the Gamecocks won every game by double digits.

If it were not for Iowa beating Carolina last season, the Gamecocks would likely have gone 38-0 two years in a row. After the win this year, LSU star player Angel Reese sent out a tweet congratulating Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks on their terrific achievement.

I’m sooo happy for @dawnstaley!! As a black woman, I admire what you’ve done! You always checked on me & always loved me like your own! ❤️ — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 7, 2024

What can be said about Staley that has not already been said? She has gone on a Geno Auriemma-esk run in the past two seasons and she is showing no signs of slowing down.

