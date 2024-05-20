Angel Reese Claps Back at Critics While Celebrating LSU Graduation: 'Now What?'

Reese earned a degree in communication from Louisiana State University while playing for the Tigers

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky

Angel Reese has a message for the people who doubted her.

The 22-year-old former LSU star, who was drafted seventh overall by the WNBA's Chicago Sky in April, penned a stern message in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) alongside her graduation photos.

"So now what? what was said? oh okay that's what I thought," Reese wrote on Saturday, May 18, adding, "I graduated from THE LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY IN 4 YEARS ON TIME. I thought somebody without a college degree said sum."

According to her USA Basketball biography, Reese majored in communication at LSU.

Reese's mother, Angel Webb Reese, also shared a message for the naysayers on social media after her daughter's college graduation. Although her X account is private, the Chicago Sky guard shared her mom's message to Instagram Stories over the weekend.



Sarah Stier/Getty From Left: Angel Reese with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on April 15, 2024

Angel Webb wrote, "For the most part I think I do a good job in ignoring the naysayers when it comes to my children so y’all can keep listening to those folks who do to even know what GPA even stands for let alone have not sniffed a GPA since high school."

Webb told her followers that both she and Angel's father, Michael Reese, earned their college degrees and "set an example in that regard" for the WNBA star and her brother, Julian Reese.

Concluding her message, she wrote, "Now y’all can find something else to talk about. Meanwhile we celebrating another accomplishment."

The basketball star and her mother may have been indirectly calling out her former teammate, Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, who previously engaged in an online feud with Reese's mother.

According to Outkick, the feud began on social media when Webb criticized Johnson's grammar. The outlet reported that Brooks fired back at Webb in an Instagram comment. “You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0-or-less grade point average," adding, “Stop being petty, fake and hateful, and take responsibility for you and your daughter’s actions.”

After the comment went viral on social media, Reese took to X to seemingly address the rumor. "Please don’t believe everything you read," she posted.

After she led LSU to the national championship in 2023, Reese spoke to PEOPLE about her rise to stardom, admitting that she felt "overwhelmed" with "so many" eyes on her. Still, the basketball star said she embraces the opportunity to be a role model to other young Black girls. "It's a blessing, honestly. I've kind of embraced it. People are watching me," she said.

Christopher Polk/Variety Angel Reese at the 2023 ESPYS

Reese first rose to fame when her rivalry with then-Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark (who was drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft) became the storyline in the 2023 March Madness Tournament.

In a postgame press conference during the tournament, Reese said, "All year I was critiqued about who I was. I don't fit the narrative. I don't fit in the box that you all want me to be in. So this is for the girls that look like me, that want to speak up on what they believe in."

Speaking to PEOPLE in June 2023, Reese shared, "I've been through so many things, and I think that the only way I'm getting through these things is just taking time with God and giving him his time. That's something I've emphasized this year."



