Angel Reese, Chicago Sky to kick off 2024 WNBA season with Dallas doubleheader originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Sky have high hopes for the 2024 season, but they’ll have some early adversity to overcome as they start their campaign.

That season will start Wednesday night with the first of two consecutive games against the Dallas Wings in Texas, with the Chicago home opener set for next Saturday at Wintrust Arena.

The Sky made waves when they drafted South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso and LSU’s Angel Reese in April, but the No. 3 overall pick won’t be on the court for Chicago after Cardoso suffered a shoulder injury against Dallas during the preseason.

She’s still weeks away from being back on the court, leaving Reese to take center stage in her regular season debut on Wednesday night.

Reese will be far from alone, with Marina Mabrey among those looking to continue their strong play from last season. Mabrey was the second-leading scorer on the Sky with 15 points per game, and she also chipped in with 3.6 assists, leaving her in a unique position to serve as a counter-punch to Reese’s skillset as the season gets underway.

As for the Wings, they are also dealing with their own injury concerns. Satou Sabally, who averaged 18.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in 2023, had offseason shoulder surgery after suffering an injury during Olympic qualifying, and she likely won’t be back in the fold until summer.

Still, the Wings have the incredible Arike Ogunbowale, who averaged 21.2 points per game last season, and they also have the dynamic guard Jacy Sheldon that they drafted out of Ohio State back in April.

Both players figure to be key to the Dallas attack as they look to defend their home floor in consecutive home contests.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game can be seen on CW-26 in Chicago.