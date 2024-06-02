Angel Reese, Chicago Sky fined for failure to adhere to WNBA media policies

Per Chloe Peterson of the Indy Star, Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese and the organization have each been fined for failure to adhere to the WNBA’s media policies.

Reese was fined $1,000 for failing to make herself available to the media for interviews following Saturday’s 71-70 loss versus Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Additionally, the Sky organization was fined $5,000 for failing to ensure that all players complied with the WNBA’s media policies.

Saturday’s contest was the first meeting in the WNBA between Clark and the Fever and Reese and the Sky. Clark scored 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists while shooting 4-of-11 from the floor and 2-of-9 from 3-point distance.

Meanwhile, Reese finished with eight points and 13 rebounds. The 6-foot-3 rookie forward was 2-for-9 shooting from the field.

During Saturday’s Fever win, Reese drew attention for her response to teammate Chennedy Carter’s away-from-the-play foul on Clark. Carter body-checked Clark before Aliyah Boston could inbound a pass to Clark.

Initially, Reese stood up from the bench and appeared to applaud Carter’s foul.

Then, fans took note of Reese hugging Carter at the end of the third quarter.

Whether any rivalry between the two is forced by fans and the media or reality, Clark and Reese have history with one another on the court. The pair met twice during their NCAA careers at Iowa and LSU, respectively.

Of course, Reese and LSU topped the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 NCAA Tournament national championship game, 102-85.

Reese scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out five assists and came away with three steals in the championship-capturing performance. She was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

Then, during the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Clark and Iowa exacted some revenge, topping LSU in the Elite Eight, 94-87. Clark erupted for 41 points with nine made 3-pointers. She added 12 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in the win over the Tigers.

Now, with Saturday’s win over the Sky, Clark owns a 2-1 lead in the series history between the two.

