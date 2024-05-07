Angel Reese Celebrates Birthday With 2024 Met Gala Debut

Angel Reese is having a big year. On Monday night (May 6), the Maryland native made her Met Gala debut, also celebrating her 22nd birthday. The star athlete wore a custom dress from British label 16Arlington, per WWD.

The seafoam green, sequin number featured a low cut in the front, a feathered skirt, and an additional sheer skirt layer. Reese styled her hair in a slick back ponytail with a center part and accessorized with subtle silver rings, earrings, and matching pumps.

“I’m just excited to see everyone’s outfits. Everyone looks amazing in here. Being here on my 22nd birthday is amazing,” shared the professional basketball player with the fashion platform. “I feel beautiful and I feel sexy.”

Angel Reese at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Attending fashion’s biggest night temporarily took Reese from her new hometown Chicago as the WNBA season gears up for a historic start. The Lousiana State University star was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft last month.

According to The Athletic, the Bayou Barbie is believed to be the first WNBA rookie to be invited and attend the annual event, although Brittney Griner attended in 2023, a decade after her first year on the court.

Newly drafted Chicago Sky player Angel Reese answers media questions at Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Ilinois, on April 24, 2024.

As she returns to the Windy City, Reese and the Chicago Sky are prepared to take on the New York Liberty in Tuesday’s preseason matchup. The game is set to stream at 8 p.m. ET on WNBA League Pass due to high demand.

“The group of young ladies that we have, it’s a deserving thing for them to be seen,” Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon detailed to the Chicago Tribune. “It’s good to know that it changed and for us to be seen and for us to play the game of basketball the way that we love and to have fun doing it with the world being able to watch.”

Reese’s WNBA debut last week against the Minnesota Lynx was not broadcast, leading to a fan live stream on X garnering 400,000 views, per Sports Illustrated. In that game, Reese nearly earned a double-double, with 13 points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes of action, although the team lost overall.

