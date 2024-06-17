Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark downplay impact of controversial flagrant foul

The budding Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark rivalry added another chapter on Sunday when Reese was assessed with a flagrant foul for hitting Clark in the head on a drive to the basket.

Officials originally called a common foul on Reese, but upgraded it to a Flagrant 1 after a video review.

After the game, an 88-83 win for Clark and the Indiana Fever over the Chicago Sky, Reese defended her actions, calling it "a basketball play."

"I can't control the refs. They affected the game a lot tonight," she said. "I'm always going for the ball. But y'all going to play that clip 20 times before Monday."

Caitlin Clark is fouled while driving to the basket pic.twitter.com/U9TvoFUoD3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 16, 2024

Clark agreed with Reese, saying, "It's just part of basketball ... Trying to make a play on the ball, get the block. I mean, it happens."

Reese, the WNBA’s top offensive rebounder, was in foul trouble for a good part of the game and had to sit for a long stretch in the third quarter.

She was also hit with a delay-of-game warning at one point in the fourth quarter after a prolonged argument with officials.

Angel Reese hand-checks Caitlin Clark during Sunday's game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever in Indianapolis.

"Going back and looking at the film, I've seen a lot of calls that weren't made," Reese said, before possibly adding more fuel to the fire.

"I guess some people got a special whistle."

The two players and their teams meet again next Sunday for their third matchup of the season − this time in Chicago. Both of the previous games have featured national TV audiences and sellout crowds of over 17,000 at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Angel Reese defends hard foul on Caitlin Clark: 'A basketball play'