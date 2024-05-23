Angel Reese Becomes First Member Of Ownership Group For DC’s Women’s Pro Soccer Team | Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

DC Power Football Club, based in Washington, D.C., and part of the USL Super League, has named Angel Reese the inaugural member of its ownership group ahead of Power FC’s season kickoff this summer.

“I want to help grow women’s sports and elevate female athletes across the board,” Reese said, according to the league’s official website. “We’re taking over, and I’m honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV community.”

The 22-year-old was introduced to Power FC by her business advisors, Jamel Barnes from DBA Management and Jeanine Ogbonnaya from The Clearview Group.

Jason Levien, DC United CEO and co-chairman, praised Reese for joining the organization and positively changing women’s sports.

“Angel’s decision to be a founding investor alongside us in Power FC is groundbreaking,” Levien said in a news release statement. “As a Maryland native, Angel is so passionate about being a catalyst for positive change in women’s sports in the DMV as well as globally while inspiring the next generation of female athletes. We’re looking forward to her partnership in the boardroom as an equity partner.”

Blavity reported that the WNBA star has secured several brand partnerships since being drafted for the Chicago Sky in April. In early May, she inked a deal with Good American, a well-known jean company co-founded by Khloe Kardashian.

Reese is now the new face of the brand’s Long Inseams Denim Collection, which debuted on May 9. She shared the news X, formerly known as Twitter, with a collage sporting the new looks.

“CHI BARBIE for @goodamerican 💋Shout out to GA for making denim for all the tall barbies! If you’re 5’10 or taller — these jeans are for you!” Reese wrote in the post’s caption.