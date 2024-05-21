Angel Reese becomes co-owner of DC Power FC

Women's basketball phenom Angel Reese just made a power move.

The Randallstown, Maryland native who is now a member of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky announced Tuesday that she's a co-owner of the D.C. Power Football Club – a professional women’s soccer team based in Washington, D.C.

"I’m honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV community to continue elevating female athletes and the women’s game across the board," Reese said via X.

Reese gained national recognition in 2023 when she helped lead the LSU Lady Tigers to an NCAA Division I National Championship victory. Her skills and charisma have made her one of the most well-known women in college basketball, leading to numerous endorsement deals.

So grateful & blessed for this new ownership! Looking forward to creating new opportunities for women in professional soccer. I’ve always had to desire to invest in a local team as a Maryland native! ❤️🖤 https://t.co/1euMTm1ELl — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 21, 2024

As a co-owner of DC Power FC, Reese continues to push for gender equality in sports.

"I want to help grow women’s sports and elevate female athletes across the board," Reese said in a statement released by the organization. "We’re taking over, and I’m honored to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV community."

"Angel’s decision to be a founding investor alongside us in Power FC is groundbreaking," said Jason Levien, D.C. United CEO and Co-Chairman. "As a Maryland native, Angel is passionate about being a catalyst for positive change in women’s sports in the DMV and globally, while inspiring the next generation of female athletes."