Angel Reese became only WNBA rookie to record rare double-double feat

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese recorded her seventh straight double-double and set a WNBA record. Reese is now the only rookie in the history of the league to accomplish this double-double feat.

The record was set by Reese in the Sky’s 83-72 win over the Dallas Wings. The win came after a four-game losing streak for Chicago, who are rebuilding its roster after hiring a new coach.

“I have so much more to grow, and I’m just excited to be in this league and just excited to win some more,” Reese said in a postgame interview.

Reese is averaging 12.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. She is in the running for Rookie of the Year and if she continues to dominate the court on both ends, then it will solidify why she should receive the honor. Reese also recently joined an elite club when she hit the five-game double-double streak. She became just the fourth rookie in WNBA history to record a double-double in five consecutive games.

The Sky’s next game is on Sunday against the Indiana Fever.

This Barbie became the ONLY ROOKIE in league history to record 7(!!!) straight double-doubles on THIS basket#skytown

