Angel Reese back in action: How to watch Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics on Thursday

Angel Reese and her Chicago Sky teammates will look to get back on the winning track as they travel to the nation's capital on Thursday to face the winless Washington Mystics.

The Sky (3-5) have lost back-to-back games − falling to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever last Saturday in a game marred by a hard foul on Clark by Chicago's Chennedy Carter, and then losing to the New York Liberty on Tuesday as Reese was ejected after getting hit with two quick technical fouls.

The rookie forward from LSU seems to have embraced her role in bringing more attention to the WNBA, recently telling USA TODAY Sports' Nancy Armour: "Obviously, everybody wants this (increased spotlight) and has wanted this for a long time, especially my teammates who’ve been in this league for a little while now ... We've all been given these opportunities and we don't take them for granted. So I'm just happy to be a part of it and continue to help grow the game as much as I can."

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese shoots a free throw against the New York Liberty during the second half of their June 4 game in Chicago.

When is Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics game?

Date: Thursday, June 6

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch Angel Reese and Sky vs. Mystics

TV: Prime Video

In addition to local TV markets, the Sky-Mystics game will also be available on demand upon its conclusion on WNBA League Pass. Fans can get the WNBA League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

Angel Reese stats last game

Reese was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's 88-75 loss to the New York Liberty when she was hit with two quick technicals.

According to the pool report, Reese "disrespectfully addresses" referee Charles Watson, who gave her a technical. Reese waved her hand dismissively as she walked away from Watson, who gave her another technical, which resulted in an automatic ejection.

Reese finished the game with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

For the season, she's averaging 10.9 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Angel Reese, Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics: How to watch game