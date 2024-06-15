Angel Reese Already Has Hand-Painted Sneakers for Next Caitlin Clark Match-Up





WNBA rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark’s on-court rivalry continues Sunday when the Indiana Fever host the Chicago Sky.

Much like she did in their last game, Reese will wear a special pair of sneakers for the occasion, and they’ve already been revealed. Her go-to Reebok Solution model has once again been given a hand-painted customization by sneaker artist Marvin Baroota, who owns SoLegit Customs.

After creating a pink “Barbie” Reebok Solution for Reese to wear during the first Fever-Sky match-up, Baroota has chosen a darker approach for Sunday’s action. The artist revealed on social media Saturday a pair of Reebok Solutions themed after the Joker villain from the Batman series. Baroota’s customized design coats the shoe in a mix of purple and red fashioned after the antagonist’s attire. The character’s infamous laugh is spelled out across the mudguard, and the right shoe takes things a step further with a depiction of Joker’s menacing grin.

The Reebok Solution was released in March 2022 and is an updated take on NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson’s signature line with the brand. Taking most of its inspiration from the 1996 Reebok Question model, the shoe has been re-tooled to be more suitable for modern day performance.

Analysts currently peg Clark as the favorite for the WNBA Rookie of the Year honors, but Reese remains in contention. Clark leads rookies in scoring 15.6 points per game and Reese trails closely behind with 12.2.

Reese became in October 2023 the first athlete to sign a long-term NIL deal with Reebok. As for Clark, she’s reportedly inked an eight year, $28 million deal with Nike, although it has yet to be formally announced.

Sunday’s noon ET match-up marks the second game of the season between the Fever and Sky. The first took place on June 1, when the Fever bested the Sky in a closely contested 71-70 win. Many of the resulting headlines from that game were focused on a flagrant foul committed on Clark by Chicago’s Chennedy Carter.

