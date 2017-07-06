Angel Hernandez, Joe West are All-Star umpires

Speak of the Angel.

Major League Baseball announced that Angel Hernandez will be one of the All-Star Game umpires. He’ll cover first base and will be reunited with his former crew chief, Joe West, who will work home plate. Mark Carlson will cover second, Chris Conroy has third, Manny Gonzalez left field and Mike Estabrook will be in right. The replay umpire will be Doug Eddings.

The official scorers will be Miami-based scorer Ron Jernick, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post and Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald. If they disagree on a call, they fight. I guess. I don’t know.

Anyway, I doubt Hernandez’s assignment has anything to do with his lawsuit. To be honest, I wonder if most umpires even like getting assigned to the All-Star Game given that it’s one of the few breaks they otherwise get all season. Remember: when you’re an ump, every game is on the road.

