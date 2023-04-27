Can Angel of Empire make history as the third Pennsylvania-bred Kentucky Derby winner?

Even before Angel of Empire was born, Dennis Albaugh knew he would be a special horse.

Albaugh and his family watched Classic Empire, Angel of Empire’s sire, win the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita Park in California and knew he would produce a winner.

“I saw that horse and I liked the way that he moved,” said Albaugh, the owner of the Iowa-based Albaugh Family Stables. “And so, we wanted to pick up an offspring.”

Angel of Empire could become the third Pennsylvania-bred horse to win the Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs. Lil E. Tee (1992) was the first Pennsylvanian Derby winner, and Smarty Jones won 12 years later.

A victory for Angel of Empire would also be the Albaugh Family Stables’ first Derby winner in four tries. Brody’s Cause was the closest, finishing seventh in 2016.

A one stop shop: Here's your complete guide to the 2023 Kentucky Derby

'A lot of upside'

Angel of Empire and jockey Flavien Prat win the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on April 1 at Oaklawn Park.

Albaugh purchased Angel of Empire — foaled on April 9, 2020, and raised at Blackstone Farm in Pennsylvania — at the 2021 Keeneland September Yearling Sale for just $70,000.

“I think a Pennsylvania bred was one of the reasons maybe it brought less,” said Albaugh racing manager Jason Loutsch, who is also Albaugh’s son-in-law. “Maybe people might not have looked at as much as we did and it just kind of slipped through the cracks, we felt.”

Trainer Brad Cox described Angel of Empire as “all legs” early on, but laid-back and straightforward to work with. Making the Derby wasn’t something Cox imagined possible, let alone being a contender.

But things started coming together for him at the Smarty Jones Stakes on New Year's Day. Although Angel of Empire finished second to Victory Formation, Cox said people took notice of the way Angel of Empire “galloped out really big.”

'He was one of a kind': Secretariat's legacy remains untouched 50 years after Triple Crown

Meet the trainers: Brad Cox, Todd Pletcher headline field of 14 with horses at Churchill Downs

Story continues

Trainer Brad Cox was all smiles at the conclusion of the Kentucky Derby and Oaks draw for starting gate positions. May 2, 2022

“Some (horses) are meant to be early, faster horses where he's a horse that's just taken off and gotten better the more he's done and the longer the distance has gotten,” said Cox, who has four horses in this year's Derby in Angel of Empire, Hit Show, Jace's Road and Verifying. “He's a horse that was meant to be a really good 3-year-old as opposed to a really fast 2-year-old.”

In February, Angel of Empire won the 1 1/8-mile, Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes in New Orleans. It’s the kind of race where Albaugh believes Angel of Empire thrives. Often, when his shorter races have finished, the colt still wants to keep going and has to have his jockey, which will be Flavien Prat in the Kentucky Derby, reel him back in.

“With his pedigree, we thought that the longer the races, the better and so we were really excited going into the Risen Star," Loutsch said. “Really, you start determining how far horses want to go and I knew our horse wanted to go that far.”

Angel of Empire’s final race before Derby was the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, another 1 1/8-mile race, at Oaklawn Park on April 1. Despite being in the back for most of the race, he used a burst of speed over the final two furlongs to beat King Russell by 4 ¼ lengths.

Post position matters: See which posts the most winners and in-the-money horses come from

Angel of Empire has won four races in six starts and earned $1,069,375.

His ability in longer races has Albaugh eyeing the Belmont Stakes, the longest of the Triple Crown races at 1 ½ miles. But for now, the colt has the biggest race of his career ahead of him at Churchill Downs.

“When we look at these higher-priced horses and then we look at what Angel's doing, it's been extremely exciting that we picked one up at a good value,” Albaugh said. "I think we’ve got a lot of upside with the horse.”

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby 2023: What to know about Brad Cox horse Angel of Empire