Angel City FC reportedly fires coach Freya Coombe after 28 games

Freya Coombe was named Angel City's five head coach after 31 matches for NJ/NY Gotham. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

Less than two seasons into its NWSL existence, Angel City FC will reportedly be looking for a new head coach.

The club fired coach Freya Coombe after 28 matches, according to The Athletic's Meg Linehan. Angel City declined to comment to The Athletic regarding the report.

Angel City currently sits tied for 11th in the NWSL table with just 9 points and two wins this season. They've dropped four consecutive games and haven't won a match since May 7.

Coombe joined Angel City in 2021 for the team's first year in 2022 after almost two seasons with NJ/NY Gotham. She went 9-9-13 and reached the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup final with Gotham before she resigned in the middle of the season to become Angel City's head coach. Coombe played five professional seasons for Reading FC in the second division of English women's football.

In her first season with Angel City, Coombe guided the club to an 8-5-9 record — just outside the playoff window. The club lost four of its final five matches and scored just three combined goals over that span in 2022.