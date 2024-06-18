Angel City FC Adds Jennifer Garner’s Once Upon a Farm as Partner

Angel City Football Club (ACFC) and actress Jennifer Garner’s children’s nutrition company, Once Upon a Farm, have announced a multiyear partnership.

Garner’s company will be a team-level partner starting in 2025 and the club’s exclusive partner for healthy kids’ snacks. Garner was already an ACFC investor.

Through Angel City’s sponsorship model, 10% of the value of any deal is directed to local causes, done in collaboration with each partner. ACFC and Once Upon a Farm will dedicate 10% of their partnership efforts to expand female and gender-expansive athletes’ access to soccer programming. Once Upon a Farm also pledges to supply Angel City’s young athletes with nutritious products throughout their sporting seasons.

“Aligning these two powerful—and fun!—teams is a dream,” Garner said in a statement.

Garner’s company will also be the presenting partner of ACFC’s “Rising Stars” content series that runs on team’s website.

This is Once Upon a Farm’s first sports sponsorship. The company makes organic snacks and meals for kids and has a retail partnership with ACFC’s back-of-the-jersey sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market. ACFC renewed its deal with Sprouts in April for the next three seasons in a high seven-figure deal that runs through the National Women’s Soccer League’s 2027 season.

Founded by Academy Award-winning actress and activist Natalie Portman, technology venture capitalist Kara Nortman and the media and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, ACFC’s ownership group includes dozens of smaller celebrity investors like Garner, including Serena Williams, Billie Jean King and former USWNT stars Julie Foudy and Mia Hamm. Reddit co-founder and investor Alexis Ohanian is the team’s largest shareholder.

According to Sportico’s latest valuations, the franchise is worth $180 million, the highest in the league. The team’s revenue was $31 million in 2023.

