Angel Cabrera wins for the first time since release from prison

Angel Cabrera, released from prison 10 months ago, is back in the winner’s circle in professional golf.

Cabrera outlasted James Kingston 3 and 1 in the final of the Paul Lawrie Match Play at Hanbury Manor in Hertfordshire, England, on the Legends Tour.

The two-time major winner, Cabrera was jailed in Brazil and later extradited to Argentina on charges of assault, theft and legal intimidation of his former partner. He not only was convicted on those charges, but also on a separate 2022 assault charge on a another former partner. It all led to a nearly four-year absence from professional golf.

Cabrera competed on the PGA Tour Champions last week, his first round in the United States since September 2020.

Sunday, the 54-year-old was the last man standing in a field that featured five major champions. In the final, things were knotted up when Cabrera won the 15th and 16th holes to go 2 up with two to go.

WINNING MOMENT: Watch the final action from the Final as Angel Cabrera beats James Kingston 3&1 to win the Paul Lawrie Match Play presented by @petsure_uk at @HanburyManor #euLegendsTour#PLMP #golf #matchplay #winner #trophy @GolfChannelLA pic.twitter.com/RGeXEY0a6D — Legends Tour (@euLegendsTour) June 16, 2024

Kingston conceded the match on the 17th hole after thinning one out of a bunker.

“I’m very happy. I worked hard in the last three months, very hard for this. Now, for this moment, I enjoyed it,” Cabrera said. “I had to concentrate and play hole-by-hole. I like to play match play, you know, we don’t play a lot of match play. I can say I feel very emotional now.”

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek