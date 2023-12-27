Ange Postecoglou reveals Tottenham plan for Dane Scarlett after Ipswich recall

(Getty Images)

Dane Scarlett will stay at Tottenham for the rest of the season after the young striker was recalled early from loan at Ipswich.

Scarlett, 19, joined the Tractor Boys in the summer on a season-long deal but did not start a game for Kieran McKenna's Championship high-flyers, manging just 13 appearances from the bench.

He is not able to play for a third club this season having already appeared for Spurs in their League Cup defeat at Fulham back in August before going on loan.

With Heung-min Son set to depart for the Asian Cup in early January and potentially missing for up to six weeks, Spurs have recalled Scarlett and head coach Ange Postecoglou says he may get an opportunity if he impresses in training.

“Good to get Dane back and obviously the loan didn't work out for him at Ipswich, which is disappointing for him and disappointing for us because the reason we sent him out on loan was to get some game-time, rhythm and develop," Postecoglou said.

“It hasn't worked out that way so made sense to bring him back. He is back training with us and becomes available from January 1st again.

“Then it is up to him. He will stay with us until the rest of the year and we'll see how he trains and what opportunities may or may not come along, so we'll address those situations then.”

Son is increasingly likely to join up with the South Korea squad after Spurs' game against Bournemouth on New Year's Eve, ruling him out of the FA Cup third-round tie against Burnley on January 5 and beyond.

Mali's Yves Bissouma and Senegal’s Pape Sarr will depart around the same time for the Africa Cup of Nations.

But asked if his departure date for Son had been agreed with the Korean Federation, Postecoglou said. "Not yet, it won't affect the New Year's Eve game.

"We're just in dialogue now with the three lads. Bissouma will leave a bit earlier, he is suspended. Pape and Sonny, it will be some time in early January but we haven't got official confirmation yet."

Top-scorer and captain Son will be a major loss for Spurs, although Richarison's improved form since pelvis surgery should soften the blow.

The Brazilian has scored four goals in his last three starts as Spurs' central striker and Postecoglou reiterated that he feels "freer" both physically and mentally since the operation last month.

"They're human beings and when you don't feel 100 per cent in yourself, whether it's physically or mentally that's going to affect your performance," Postecoglou said ahead of Thursday's visit to Brighton.

"Not that everything's rosy in his life now, I'm sure he's still got issues in there but especially with the physical side of it, the operation recovery he had you could tell when he came back to training he just a lot better about himself in terms of the way he was moving, the way he was training.

"He was just a lot freer in his movements. I think that's allowed him to go into games with more confidence, more self-belief about his body more than anything else.

“There's no doubt he's a talented player. He's scored plenty of goals in the Premier League. He's played for his country, but at the same time they're human beings and there are times when things aren't right. It affects performance and it affects output."