Ange Postecoglou proud of ‘enormous’ Tottenham effort at Manchester United after 'really rough week'

Giuseppe Muro
·1 min read
(Getty Images)
Ange Postecoglou hailed an “enormous” effort from his Tottenham players after they earned a 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

Illness ripped through an already injury-hit Spurs squad during what Postecoglou described as a “really tough week” in the build up to their trip to Old Trafford.

But Spurs twice came back from behind to earn a point in Manchester.

A proud Postecoglou said: “I'm delighted. I thought we played really well. It wasn't the greatest of starts being a goal down particularly here. Our response was outstanding and our football after that was really good. In the second half we really controlled the game. We've had a really rough week off the field with illness and other things.

"[Dejan Kulusevski] had not trained all week, Skippy was under the weather, so was Destiny [Udogie] and two or three others have all struggled with it this week. All year we've just got on with it. It was a big game, particularly away from home. [Cristian] Romero was outstanding as the skipper.

“I thought it was an outstanding performance considering the challenges we had in putting a team out there today.

“I could not be prouder of them. I thought we were unlucky not to win the game. Irrespective of that, the performance and the effort the boys put in was first rate.

“Timo [Werner] has had two training sessions with us, hasn't played a game in ages, I just thought Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg coming in, Rodrigo [Bentancur] and even Skippy, who haven't started games in quite a while... it took an enormous effort from the lads and credit to them.”