Ange Postecoglou lays out January transfer plan to deal with Tottenham injury crisis

A spate of injuries will not hasten Tottenham into the January transfer market - unless the squad players given a chance in the coming weeks fail to make the grade.

Ange Postecoglou has outlined his trust in the reserves who are being thrust into the limelight during a crisis for the north London club.

James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur are out until the New Year with Pape Sarr once again absent for Sunday's trip to Manchester City. Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Micky van de Ven are also missing long-term while Richarlison should be back from a pelvis operation this month.

With ten first-teamers not available at the Etihad Stadium, the likes of Barcelona target Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil are set to get a chance to impress having been left on the bench for the start of Postecoglou's tenure.

The Spurs boss is keen to get a good look at them before committing to taking action in the January transfer market.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Postecoglou stated he had "no more desire" to sign new players now than he did before the injury crisis.

He explained: "We've had one transfer window. I don’t think anyone would have said we’ll get everything we need to get done in one transfer window.

"We had a really positive window in terms of the players we brought in all made an impact, we’ve got obviously a couple who are injured at the moment, but there’s no denying all the players we’ve brought in have made a massive impact to the football club. That was stage one.

"Sometimes, circumstances mean that you get to test things that you otherwise you may not have had to if we hadn’t had all the injuries.

"So I’m giving the other players an opportunity to see where they fit in, give them the opportunity to be part of what we are trying to build here. That’s the point we’re in right now."