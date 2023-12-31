Ange Postecoglou held back in row with Bournemouth bench as Spurs win

Postecoglou was angry at Bournemouth playing on while a Spurs player was injured - REUTERS/Filename

Ange Postecoglou was booked after becoming embroiled in a fiery row between the Spurs and Bournemouth benches as his team saw out a hard-fought home win.

The flashpoint came during eight minutes of added time when Spurs substitute Alejo Veliz went down with an injury and Bournemouth opted to play on.

That prompted a furious reaction from the home bench and manager Postecoglou and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso were booked, along with Shaun Cooper, a member of the Bournemouth backroom staff.

Veliz had to go off and Spurs hung on with 10 men to win, thanks to goals from Pape Sarr, Son Hueng-min and Richarlison.

Postecoglou said afterwards: “We are trying to build something, a team that plays a bit differently but also has some resilience and you can only gain resilience through tough times and we have been going through a tough time [with injuries].”

Spurs 3 Bournemouth 1: As it happened...

04:11 PM GMT

FULL-TIME: Tottenham 3 Bournemouth 1

Spurs finish the year with a win and end Bournemouth’s seven-match unbeaten run. Spurs are now just one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal. Are they back in the title race?

The visitors can count themselves a bit unlucky, but they paid for not scoring when they were dominant.

And Tottenham was superbly clinical, with Son and Richarlison’s strikes deadly.

The hosts finished with 10-men too – after Veliz went off, after Bournemouth had played on, sparking a melee between the two camps, which included Postecoglou.

04:07 PM GMT

90+8 min: Tottenham 3 Bournemouth 1

Alex Scott heads in but it’s ruled offside... it’s gone to VAR – who uphold the decision.

04:04 PM GMT

90+7 min: Tottenham 3 Bournemouth 1

Bournemouth are pushing but it’s too little too late. Solanke heads wide but Spurs look safe now.

04:02 PM GMT

90+4 min: Tottenham 3 Bournemouth 1

Shaun Cooper, a member of the Bournemouth backroom staff, also got booked in that melee.

It happened because Spurs substitute Veliz went down with an injury and Bournemouth opted to play on.

Melee

03:58 PM GMT

90+2 min: Tottenham 3 Bournemouth 1

Bit of argy-bargy involving Postecoglou and the Bournemouth staff. A Spurs player seemed to go into the visiting the technical area.

Ref Simon Hooper is showing the yellow card. Postecoglou gets one, Lo Celso too.

Spurs sub Alejo Véliz is helped off injured and that was something to do with the row. He is in tears and the hosts must play this out with 10 men.

There are eight minutes of time added on.

03:57 PM GMT

Party time

Richarlison teaches Son a few Brazilian moves

Spurs

03:54 PM GMT

77 min: Tottenham 3 Bournemouth 1

What a miss! Spurs sub Gil, who is a yard from the goal-line, heads it against the bar from Hojbjerg’s cross. Looked easier to score than miss.



03:50 PM GMT

GOAL!

Tottenham 3 Bournemouth 1 (Richarlison 84 min)

Alex Scott guides it home after a cut-back from Tavernier. A neat finish from the Spurs fans – his first goal in the Premier League.

03:46 PM GMT

GOAL!

Tottenham 3 Bournemouth 0 (Richarlison 80 min)

Richarlison wraps it up. The Brazilian makes up for his miss earlier, Johnson does the hard work and tees up Richarlison from close range, but the striker makes good contact and it goes through Net’s legs.

03:45 PM GMT

77 min: Tottenham 2 Bournemouth 0

Neto has kept one out from Richarlison and then Udogie had to have some treatment, but is OK.

Bournemouth havb lost their mojo.

This nicely illustrates the importance of scoring when on top.

03:37 PM GMT

GOAL!

Tottenham 2 Bournemouth 0 (Son 71 min)

Son looked like he might have taken too long again, but he whips it in, off the post, with his left foot. A superb finish.

He was set up by an excellent outside-of-the-foot pass from Giovani Lo Celso.

03:36 PM GMT

Darts sensation

Luke Littler, the 16-year-old who is tearing it up at the World Darts Championships, is a VIP guest today.

Darts player Luke Littler

03:34 PM GMT

67 min: Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0

The crowd roars as Richarlison sets Son off but he dallies a bit and Senesi get his block in.

Spurs are on the up, can they get a two-goal cushion in this period?

03:31 PM GMT

66 min: Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0

Emerson Royal is getting a bit of treatment now after getting a kick from his own goalkeeper, Vicario. He got the whack in the process of clearing yet more danger from Solanke. Looks like he’ll be OK.

03:30 PM GMT

65 min: Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0

Nice bit of wing play by Lo Celso, but no Spurs team-mate can meet his cross. The hosts are posing more of a threat now.

03:28 PM GMT

Richarlison miss

Brazilian should have made it 2-0 to Tottenham

Richarlison

03:26 PM GMT

60 min: Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0

Another flowing move from Bournemouth with the excellent Sinisterra going on a run and cutting back for Solanke, who connects inside the six-yard box, but he fires it wide of the near post. Should be 1-1.

03:24 PM GMT

58 min: Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0

Spurs make a sub: Bentancur off, Hojbjerg comes on...

03:23 PM GMT

Spurs could pay for Richarlison miss

Woeful finish from Richarlison which it feels as if his team could pay for. Spurs have been hanging on since the half hour, Bournemouth mostly in control and the home side struggling to put together any meaningful attacks or deal with the visitors’ brightest spark, Luis Sinisterra on the left.

Much of Spurs’s early joy came down their right, but Andoni Iraola has replaced his full-back on that side, Max Aarons on now for Dango Ouattara. Bournemouth consequently looking tighter at the back. They won this fixture 3-2 last season after going behind 1-0. Would be unsurprised to see a similar outcome today.

03:21 PM GMT

Ouattara a doubt for AFCON

From reporter Jon West at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Dango Ouattara joins Tottenahm’s Pape Sarr as the latest potential AFCON absentee from this match.

The Bournemouth full-back, who plays for Burkina Faso, did not reappear for the second half.

Burkina Faso’s first group game is against the mighty Mauritania on January 16 in case you were wondering

03:19 PM GMT

51 min: Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0

Richarlison misses a great chance! A lovely flowing move by Spurs on the counter, Lo Celso finds Son, whose delightful pass into danger area finds Richarlison, but the Brazilian drags it wide. He maybe had too much time. Should be 2-0.

03:16 PM GMT

49 min: Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth carry on where they left off... Vacario makes another decent save from Solanke, who had been blocked again by the impressive Udogie just before. Spurs under the cosh.

03:14 PM GMT

Lloris tribute

From reporter Jon West at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Spurs fans were treated to a show-reel of Hugo Lloris’s best moments in the Spurs goal before the Frenchman made his way on to the pitch for (presumably) the last time.

The MLS-bound shot-stopper, utterly unused under Ange, said: “I enjoyed every moment - the good moments and the bad moments. The future will be bright for Spurs.”

Bad moments included his final game - last season’s 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle which saw the then-skipper subbed at the break after letting in five of them.

Spurs fans won’t care about that though - the World Cup winner was a key part of all of their special memories, including the run to the 2019 Champions League final.

“It was an absolute privilege. It is goodbye from the player but not from the man, I will be a Spurs fan for the rest of my life,” he said before Ledley King presented him with a going-away present - a trophy in the shape of a cockerel.

Cue gags about Spurs and trophy cabinets...

Lloris

03:11 PM GMT

46 min: Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0

Back under way at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium...

Ouattara does not reappear after being assessed in the dressing room, replaced by Aarons at left-back.

Solanke continues though and looks to be moving better.

03:06 PM GMT

Solanke worry

Bournemouth fans will be a bit worried at half-time as Jon West at the stadium reports that their red-hot striker Dominic Solanke was clearly limping as he departed for the break.

Solanke had some treatment just before the 40-minute mark – he went down after appearing to get his foot stuck in the turf as Destiny Udogie blocked his shot.

He did come back on – and hit the bar – but did not look 100 per cent as he went off.

02:58 PM GMT

Half-time: Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0

An eventful first half comes to an end after nearly 10 minutes of added time.

Pape Sarr put the hosts ahead after nine minutes, capitalising on a poor clearance by keeper Neto, but the Senegalese midfielder went off in tears with an injury that looks to have put his participation in the African Cup of Nations in doubt.

Without the suspended Yves Bissouma as well, Spurs looked a bit weak in midfield and Bournemouth bossed the last 15 minutes of the half, and should have gone in level.

Solanke’s shot that was deflected onto the crossbar was the closest they got.

Ouattara came back on for Bournemouth before the whistle.

02:53 PM GMT

45+8 min: Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara is the latest to go off for treatment, they are dropping like flies at the moment, but the visitors keep the pressure up. Spurs are desperate for half-time.

02:50 PM GMT

45+3 min: Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth well on top in the dying stages of the first half. Luis Sinisterra sets up Solanke, who is back on the pitch (obviously) and his shot is deflected superbly by Ben Davies onto the bar. So close!

02:46 PM GMT

Sarr's AFCON hopes in doubt

From reporter Jon West at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Pape Sarr’s goal celebration was one of the worst of the season - an attempted knee slide that succeeded only in churning up turf. Let’s hope this was not a factor in his eventual substitution.

He departed under his own steam but with hands and shirt over his face to hide the tears. Does this mean he will miss Senegal’s tilt a glory in the Africa Cup of Nations next month?

Son and then Ange Postecoglou attempted to console him as he was applauded off.

02:41 PM GMT

41 min: Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0

Great block by Richarlison who manages to deflect a goal-bound strike by Tavernier wide.

02:40 PM GMT

Heartbreak for Sarr

Spurs’ goalscorer is consoled by captain Son as he goes off injured.

Sarr

02:38 PM GMT

38 min: Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0

Worrying images for Bournemouth now. Destiny Udogie denies Solanke, who goes down after appearing to get his foot stuck in the turf... he gets up gingerly and heads off for a bit of treatment...

02:35 PM GMT

34 min: Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0

Postcoglou looks like a kid who definitely did not get what he wanted for Christmas as Sarr is taken off. His injury crisis deepens.

02:33 PM GMT

32 min: Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0

Sarr is down injured and looks distraught - could the Senegal midfielder’s plans to go to the African Cup of Nations be over?

He is being helped off the pitch and is in tears. He is hiding his face with his shirt. Poor lad.

Oliver Skipp comes on.

02:30 PM GMT

Au revoir Lloris

It’s not just emerging darts prodigies in the expensive seats this afternoon, Hugo Lloris has been picked out on the big screen. He’s off to enjoy his retirement, sorry, move to the exciting and challenging MLS shortly. His move to LAFC has been confirmed but he will have a chance to say au revoir to the fans at half-time.

02:27 PM GMT

27 min: Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0

Spurs are leading but Bournemouth look dangerous with Justin Kluivert (son of the great Patrick) pulling the strings and Solanke always looking a menace.

02:25 PM GMT

24 min: Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0

It’s an open game and Richarlison sets up Son, who perhaps takes too long to get his shot away, and Neto saves.

The Brazilian keeper has redeemed himself somewhat there, after his error led to the goal.

02:22 PM GMT

Sarr's goal

Pape Matar Sarr with a great goal to give #Tottenham the lead!pic.twitter.com/ttee5PiXaT — SpursOTM (@SpurOTM) December 31, 2023

02:20 PM GMT

Bentancur makes his mark

From reporter Jon West at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

The return of midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was a pleasant surprise for Tottenham fans as the Uruguayan was expected to be sidelined until well into the New Year after tearing ankle ligaments against Aston Villa in November.

His task is to marshal a large expanse of turf in front of the back four that is occasionally being occupied by Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie. His first 50-50 was a bit tentative however, pulling out to let Marcus Tavernier come away with the ball.

But it was his tackle on Christie, from a pass out by goalkeeper Neto, that led to the opening goal.

02:18 PM GMT

A record on the cards for Spurs

That goal means Spurs have now equalled a club record: 32 consecutive league games with a goal. It’s Man Utd away next too, so they’re almost certainly going to break that record.

02:17 PM GMT

15 min: Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0

Unbelievably Neto nearly repeats the mistake by giving the ball away cheaply again. Far too casual!

02:12 PM GMT

GOAL!

Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0 (Sarr 9 min)

Bournemouth keeper Neto has had a mare. Under no pressure the Brazilian risks a long, low pass that is cut out and played to Pape Sarr.

He powers forward, Brennan Johnson makes run that takes a key defender out and Sarr fires low into bottom right-hand corner from just outside box.

02:06 PM GMT

5 min: Tottenham 0 Bournemouth 0

Solanke gets an elbow in the head – from his team-mate Justin Kluivert – but he’s back on his feet and play is back under way.

02:03 PM GMT

2 min: Tottenham 0 Bournemouth 0

Big miss from Spurs captain Son Heung-min, 10 yards out, somehow sends it wide, although it would have been given as a tight offside (and probably VAR check).

02:02 PM GMT

1 min: Tottenham 0 Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth start aggressively, looking to get that man Solanke straight in with a ball over the top, but Spurs deal with it.

02:01 PM GMT

Kick-off

Big response from the Spurs fans for Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Uruguayan was not expected back from injury so quickly and his presence has lifted the home fans, who belt out “When the Spurs going marching in...”

And we’re off...

01:58 PM GMT

Minutes away now...

The teams are out for their final match of the year.

Spurs need a boost, to get back to their early-season highs.

Bournemouth are seeking to keep their impressive form going.

Fingers crossed for a entertaining encounter...

01:56 PM GMT

Postecoglou wants replacements

That Spurs injury list that has been mentioned here a few times already is indeed significant, with first-choice centre-back pairing Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, and midfielder creator James Maddison the most missed.

Telegraph Sport’s football news correspondent Matt Law reported this week that Postecoglou has handed Spurs chairman Daniel Levy a shopping list and wants reinforcements early in the January transfer window. So there’ll be no lazing about tomorrow then...

Here is Matt’s full report.

01:48 PM GMT

Teenage darts sensation in the house

From reporter Jon West at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler is at the ground having beaten his idol Raymond van Barneveld in the last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship last night.

The 16-year-old is not a Spurs fan – he supports Manchester United – but is understood to be a guest of James Maddison, whose return from injury is eagerly anticipated by the Tottenham faithful.

Littler

01:46 PM GMT

The managers speak

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou

The key thing is we have made progress [this year] but progress is only good if it continues. We’re going through a tough spell, especially with injuries, but performances have still been good. It’s super to have Rodrigo [Bentancur] back – all the injured lads are frustrated they cannot help the team, so having him back is great.



Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola

We are in a strong phase but Spurs put a lot of pressure on you at home, so we have to give our best level if we want to compete here

01:42 PM GMT

Spurs vulnerable at the back

A couple of stats that show how Postecoglou has helped Spurs rediscover their entertainers tag after the austere years under Conte and Mourinho. Good going forward, vulnerable at the back.

They could equal their longest streak of scoring in consecutive league matches of 32 (from 1949 and 1962)

Since the start of November, Spurs have the highest expected goals against total of any team in the PL (21.4) and have conceded the most goals (19).

01:37 PM GMT

Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi speaks pre-match

We have shown we are a tough team to beat and we are on a good run. After the Brighton defeat, they [Spurs] need to go stronger and a have a reaction. We know that and we have to be focused as even if they have key players out, they have many good players so it will still be tough.

01:32 PM GMT

Tottenham's Ben Davies speaks pre-match

It’s important that we get back on track at home. When you lose good players it’s always a challenge but that’s why you have big squads. Bournemouth have been on a strong run and are a good side and we are going to have to be at our best to get a win today.

01:29 PM GMT

Richarlison back on form

Spurs also have a forward in hot form, with Richarlison on a run of four goals in four games. The Brazilian has had a tough time since impressing at the 2022 winter World Cup, not helped by a groin injury and he sought psychological help in the autumn after a “turbulent time” off the field.

Richarlison

But after minor groin surgery in November he seems more agile and his improved return could be crucial for Spurs, what with Son Heung-min off to the Asian Cup with South Korea for the whole of January.

Richarlison will be hoping to put an often difficult 2023 behind him and continue his recent revival well into the new year.

01:25 PM GMT

Solanke the man to fear

In Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth have the Premier League’s in-form striker. The former Liverpool man has scored eight goals in the last seven games, during which Bournemouth are unbeaten. His 12 league goals this season are only bettered by Erling Halaand (14) and this week Solanke earned rich praise from Thierry Henry.

Solanke

The 26-year-old started his career at Chelsea, where Jose Mourinho said he should take the blame if Solanke did not become a senior England international. Solanke was an U21 regular and has one senior cap (as a sub in a 2017 friendly against Brazil) so maybe Mourinho should not chastise himself too much, and now, in his fourth full season at Bournemouth, the forward seems to be realising his full potential.

01:18 PM GMT

Team news

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou makes two changes from the side who lost 4-2 by Brighton on Thursday, with Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo Bentancur coming in.

Dejan Kulusevski is serving a one-match ban for five yellow cards while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg drops to the bench.

Oliver Skipp returns to the bench after a minor injury.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraolo also makes two changes

Lewis Cook returns to the line-up after recovering from an adductor injury and winger Luis Sinisterra is back in, with Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo dropping to the bench.

01:14 PM GMT

Bournemouth starting XI

01:12 PM GMT

Spurs line-up

01:10 PM GMT

01:04 PM GMT

In-form Cherries hoping to face ‘Spursy’ Spurs

As the year draws to a close Tottenham fans may find themselves reflecting on the first half of a season that perhaps embodies that most annoying of tags that has been attached to their club in recent years.

Ange Postecoglou seemed to have cast away that ‘Spursy’ label in a blistering start after his appointment last summer, marrying the club’s much-trumpeted desire for fun, attacking football with an apparently hard-edged ability to actually win most of their matches. It seemed like a dream combination for those who dared to do, and Tottenham were being talked about as genuine title contenders as they won eight and drew two of their opening 10 matches. ‘Ange-ball’ was the talk of the top flight.

Then, as the days grew shorter, injuries hit hard and the wheels seemed to fall off. Spurs were ‘Spursy’ again. Four defeats and a draw in five games brought all the old anxieties flooding back and the gregarious Postecoglou went from being everyone’s favourite fantasy barbecue host, to looking more like a grumpy uncle who could explode and ruin the family get-together.

Then three wins on the trot suggested a December fightback but Thursday’s 4-2 defeat at Brighton – where they trailed 4-0 before a late rally – again saw a vulnerable underbelly exposed and the team looked jaded. Postecoglou has admitted his high-energy, high-risk style takes a hard toll on players and has asked for funds to reinforce his squad early in January.

Today’s opponents will pose another stiff test for the Greek-Australian coach. Bournemouth are the league’s form side, having won six of their last seven matches and four on the trot away from home. After a tricky start following his not universally popular replacement of Gary O’Neil, Basque manager Andoni Iraola seems to have got his methods across and is reaping the dividends as his side have catapulted themselves into mid-table.

Striker Dominic Solanke is on fire, having netted eight times in their seven-game unbeaten streak. He is sure to test the Spurs back line, the area which Postecoglou is most anxious to strengthen.

