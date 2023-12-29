Ange Postecoglou hands Daniel Levy January shopping list of defender, winger and midfielder

Jota, who played under Ange Postecoglou at Celtic, is reported to want to leave Al-Ittihad and could become a target for Tottenham - Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty Images

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has highlighted the three areas of the team he wants to strengthen ahead of the January transfer window opening.

Postecoglou has told Spurs that as well as his top priority, which is a new central defender, he also believes his squad is in need of an additional winger and a midfielder, who can play the box-to-box No 8 role.

Filling all three positions in January may be difficult and will almost certainly depend on departures, with Postecoglou keen for Tottenham to do their business as quickly as possible.

The deficiencies in Tottenham’s squad were exposed again in the 4-2 defeat by Brighton when a number of players were once again missing through injury and suspension.

With Nice hopeful of hanging on to centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo until at least the summer, Tottenham are expected to quickly step up their interest in Genoa’s Radu Dragusin, which was first revealed by Telegraph Sport.

Genoa have claimed that Dragusin will sign a new contract, but that has not put off Spurs with sources in Italy claiming they are ahead of Roma, AC Milan and Atalanta in the race to sign the Romania international.

Genoa's Radu Dragusin is a prime target for Spurs - Simone Arveda/Getty Images

The most likely winger for Spurs to target in January is Jota, who played for Postecoglou at Celtic and is reported to want to leave Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad in January.

Tottenham are likely to look at a loan deal or a free transfer for Jota and it remains to be seen whether Al-Ittihad will seek a significant fee.

Captain Son Heung-min could miss as many as four Premier League games over January and February while he is on international duty with South Korea in the Asia Cup in Qatar.

Postecoglou’s hopes of landing a new No 8 are likely to rest on whether or not Tottenham can sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has attracted interest from Juventus.

Tottenham showed interest in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, who would fit Postecoglou’s style perfectly, but were unwilling to match the £50 million valuation. Unless the Blues’ asking price drops dramatically, then that is likely to remain the case.

Postecoglou will lose midfielders Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr to the African Cup of Nations in January, with Roman Bentancur still out injured.

Tottenham are also drawing up a list of striker targets, which includes Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez, but that may have to wait until the summer unless the club receive a huge offer from Saudi Arabia for Richarlison.

Richarlison was the subject of late interest from Saudi in the summer, but has recovered his form under Postecoglou in recent weeks.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.