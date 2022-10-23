Anemic Colts fall 19-10 to Titans in Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) lost their fifth consecutive game against the Tennessee Titans (4-2) on Sunday, 19-10, at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

It was another lackluster showing from the offense, which didn’t score a point during the first half of the game for the third time this season. They mustered just 10 points overall and didn’t get on the board until there were four minutes left in the third quarter.

The defense did its job, limiting Derrick Henry to 97 rushing yards and 3.4 yards per carry until the final drive of the game.

The Colts now fall to 1-3-1 in the division and won’t have another AFC South contest until Week 18.

Here’s everything we know from the Week 7 loss:

Final Score:

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Colts 0 0 7 3 10 Titans 3 10 0 6 19

It was over when...

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. caught a pass in the fourth quarter but fumbled with 3:28 remaining in the game. It was initially ruled incomplete but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel challenged the ruling on the field. It was reversed and the Titans ran out the clock.

Keys to the game

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans scored 10 points off of turnovers, both of which were Matt Ryan interceptions.

The Colts offense was just 4-of-13 (31%) on third-down attempts.

After allowing no sacks in Week 6, the Colts offensive line allowed three sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

The Colts turned the ball over three total times—two Matt Ryan interceptions and a Michael Pittman Jr. fumble.

The Colts failed to score any points during the entire first half for the third time this season.

3 Stars of the game

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

WR Parris Campbell: The trend continues with the quick-passing game. Campbell led the team in every receiving category, posting 10 receptions on 12 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown. RB Jonathan Taylor: Despite the offensive line struggles, Taylor averaged 5.8 yards per carry, taking 10 carries for 58 yards and adding seven receptions on eight targets for 27 receiving yards. DT DeForest Buckner: Though he didn’t record a sack, Buckner was generating pressure all day, finishing with three quarterback hits.

Story continues

Injuries

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

DE Kwity Paye (ankle), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), WR Keke Coutee (concussion) and LB JoJo Domann (abdomen) were all inactive due to injuries.

LB Grant Stuard (pec) suffered an injury and was ruled out during the fourth quarter.

Quick Hits

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. got the start at cornerback over Brandon Facyson . Rodney Thomas II got the start over Julian Blackmon at safety.

Matt Haack struggled big time. He averaged just 35.2 yards per punt. Four of his punts landed outside the 20-yard line while his other was a touchback.

Nyheim Hines averaged 15.7 yards per return on his three punts.

TE Mo Alie-Cox recorded zero targets for the second game in a row.

The Colts defense was solid in the red zone against the best red-zone offense in the NFL, keeping them out of the end zone on both of their trips.

Of the Colts’ 11 offensive drives, nine of them ended in a punt or turnover.

Before the final drive for the Titans, Derrick Henry was held to 3.4 yards per carry.

What's next?

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Frank Reich will meet with the media Monday before the team prepares for a Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire