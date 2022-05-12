The second round of interviews for the Steelers General Manager job will include a current member of the Eagles front office.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl is set for another meeting with the team.

Weidl worked for the Steelers as a player personnel assistant early in his career and has been with the Eagles since the 2016 season. If he were to leave for the Steelers job, it would continue an offseason of change in the Eagles personnel department that has also seen Weidl’s brother Casey dismissed as the team’s director of scouting operations.

Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley have had second interviews with the Steelers already. Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek is also expected to have a second visit with the team.

Andy Weidl set for second interview for Steelers G.M. originally appeared on Pro Football Talk