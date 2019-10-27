Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua 2: Eddie Hearn claims world champion is ‘tubby’ and pretending to have lost weight ahead of rematch
Eddie Hearn has labelled Andy Ruiz Jr ‘tubby’ despite the world heavyweight champion appearing to have slimmed down while also displaying his fast hands ahead of the Anthony Joshua rematch.
The Mexican-American shocked the Brit earlier this year to snatch the belts, but has since appeared to have piled on the weight before resuming training recently for the December 7 date in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
Ruiz has also posted footage of himself hitting the pads, displaying explosive hands now just six weeks out.
“I thought he looked quite tubby,” Hearn told IFL TV.
“I actually thought he looked heavier than he did previously.
“Make your own mind up. That clip that I saw, which was him training in San Diego, I didn’t think that he looked slimmer than he did last camp.
“There was one picture of him leaning forward.
“The old ‘lean forward’, tucked back, with a little pout, can make you lose half a stone. Maybe he’s done that.”
Who’s rooting for the champ @andy_destroyer13 to beat Joshua again?👀🔥🇲🇽
A post shared by Canelo GGG Ruiz Joshua Spence (@boxingway) on Oct 24, 2019 at 11:09am PDT
Ruiz has previously revealed his intent to come in lighter for the rematch, having tipped the scales at 268 pounds for the first fight.
He said: “I think being 10lbs lighter, I’m going to be a better fighter.”