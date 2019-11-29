Andy Ruiz vows to end Anthony Joshua’s career ahead of rematch in Saudi Arabia

Getty

Andy Ruiz Jr has vowed to “end” the career of Anthony Joshua ahead of the pair’s rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz stunned Joshua with a seventh round victory in June to take the British fighter’s four heavyweight world titles.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And Ruiz has promised he will also emerge victorious in Diriyah on December 7, and suggested that Joshua “quit” the first meeting between the pair.

“I have to [end his career],’ Ruiz told Sky Sports. “If not he’s going to take my career. It’s either me or him.

“I felt he quit,” Ruiz added on the pair’s first encounter.

“Because of the way it was going. I think he was still out of it. I don’t think he knew where he was at. I think that he quit.”

READ MORE: Anthony Joshua fears loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in rematch will tarnish his legacy

The pair meet again in a hotly anticipated rematch in Saudi Arabia, with all four titles again on the line in a fight that has been billed as the ‘Clash on the Dunes’.

Joshua revealed he has been studying his and Ruiz’s first bout, but struggles to watch through to the moment of defeat.

“I can’t count but [I’ve watched it] a lot of times. I stop it at round three now and again,” Joshua said.

“But you have to get past that because it doesn’t seem real. You look at it and say ‘come on man you’re better than that, what are you doing?’.

“I’ve got to take the loss. That’s why I don’t like doing too many interviews, because it seems as though we’re going to start getting into reasons.”