Andy Ruiz Jr.-Luis Ortiz live tracker: Blow-by-blow updates, highlights and analysis

Andy Ruiz Jr. is -400 at BetMGM to defeat Luis Ortiz on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. hasn’t been pleased with the way he’s fought since losing the unified heavyweight title by unanimous decision to Anthony Joshua on Dec. 7, 2019, in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. He wasn’t happy with his performance that night, though he came in at an unsightly 283 pounds and wasn’t in condition to perform.

His only fight since was a decision win over Chris Arreola on May 1, 2021, but Ruiz expressed unhappiness with his performance.

On Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Ruiz will face Luis “King Kong” Ortiz in the main event of a pay-per-view card that he hopes will parlay him into a major fight. If he wins and ex-WBC champion Deontay Wilder beats Robert Helenius next month, it’s possible if not likely they could meet next in the first half of 2023.

Ruiz, who left Eddy Reynoso after the win over Arreola and hired Alfredo Osuna as his trainer, came in at 269 pounds at Saturday’s weigh-in and looked in reasonably good condition.

At BetMGM, Ruiz is a -400 favorite to defeat "King Kong." Ortiz is at +270. Ortiz is a -120 favorite to win by KO/TKO/DQ and is +250 to win by decision. The southpaw Ortiz, who at 43 is 11 years older than Ruiz, is +500 to win by KO/TKO/DQ. He’s +800 to win by knockout.

Also on the undercard is a lightweight bout between Isaac Cruz and Eduardo Ramirez. Former champion Abner Mares takes on Miguel Flores in a 10-round lightweight match. Mares, who has had issues with his eyes, is fighting for the first time since losing to Leo Santa Cruz in 2018.

Lightweights Jose Valenzuela and Edwin De Los Santos will meet in a 10-rounder to open the pay-per-view main card.

Heavyweight: Andy Ruiz Jr. -400 vs. Luis Ortiz +270

Lightweight: Isaac Cruz -175 vs. Eduardo Ramirez +575

Lightweight: Abner Mares -175 vs. Miguel Flores +145

Lightweight: Edwin De Los Santos def. Jose Valenzuela by TKO at 1:08 of R3: