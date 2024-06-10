Andy Robertson sparks fresh Scotland injury concern after leaving training early

Andy Robertson handed Scotland another injury concern ahead of Euro 2024 after the captain left an open training session early, just days before their opening match against hosts Germany in Munich.

The left-back came off following a possession drill as Steve Clarke’s side took to the pitch for the first time since arriving at their training base in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, and was helped to the sidelines by physios.

The move may have been precautionary, with the Scotland assistant coach John Carver set to give an update when he addresses the media later on Monday.

Scotland’s build-up to the Euros has been disrupted by injuries, with striker Lyndon Dykes joining a lengthy list of absentees when he suffered an ankle injury in training. Lewis Ferguson and right-backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson were also ruled out of the tournament.

The absence of striker Lawrence Shankland from Scotland’s training session was another concern, with just four days to go until the opening Group A fixture against Germany in Munich.