Andy Robertson reveals he's been suffering with ankle injury for over TWO MONTHS

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has revealed that he's been playing with an ankle injury since March.

The Scotland international, who is currently in Germany playing at Euro 2024, suffered multiple injuries last season, the most notable of which was a dislocated shoulder that kept him out for three months.

The left-back only managed to play 23 of the Reds' 38 Premier League matches due to injuries, with Kostas Tsimikas - who also suffered a long absence with a collar bone injury - and Joe Gomez forced to cover.

Now 30, injuries are only likely to get worse for the former Hull City man, who has now admitted that he has been playing through the pain for over two months.

ANDY ROBERTSON REVEALS LONG-TERM ANKLE INJURY

Robertson had Scotland supporters sweating earlier this week when he was forced out of training with a fitness concern, but fortunately the captain didn't suffer any serious concern.

Speaking ahead of Scotland's Euro 2024 opener against Germany on Friday, Robertson provided an update on his fitness.

"[I am] physically good, mentally good, looking forward to what’s ahead," stated the full-back.

"I had an ankle injury from March and I’ve kind of been nursing it a little bit from then on, but it feels good. It’s in a good place now, we just didn’t want to aggravate it any more.

"We were pretty relaxed about the whole situation [Robertson's training injury]. Maybe some others weren’t, probably particularly my family before I could phone them.

"But I’m all good to go. Mentally, physically we’re all ready and come kick-off we’ll be 100 percent."

Robertson did feature for Liverpool during the end of the season run-in and found some form after a slow start to the campaign, but his injury issues will be of concern to the Reds.

With Tsimikas not a particularly inspiring back-up and Gomez an orthodox centre-back, Robertson's fitness problems may force Liverpool into the transfer market in the near future.

