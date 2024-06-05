Andy Robertson reveals future Liverpool plans amid Bayern Munich transfer links

Andy Robertson is planning to be at Liverpool in order to usher in a ‘new era’ under Arne Slot, dispelling any reports that he could be leaving for Bayern Munich this summer.

The 30-year-old has a contract until 2026 but earlier this year was linked with a move to Bavaria.

Bayern look certain to lose Alphonso Davies either this summer or next year on a free with Real Madrid interested and the club’s hierarchy had reportedly identified Robertson as the ideal replacement.

However, the Scotland captain has played down those links, insisting that he is looking forward to the new challenge after an injury-hit season.

Andy Robertson reveals future Liverpool plans amid Bayern Munich transfer links

“I’ve not spoken to him yet,” Robertson told Sky Sports ahead of Euro 2024 of Slot. “I think he’s leaving us to focus on the Euros, I think he’s done that with all the players.

“An exciting new challenge. Obviously, the old era was pretty special and I’ve got a lot to be thankful for with that manager. But I’m obviously excited now by the new manager coming in, new ideas, a new voice, and I’m really excited about what could come with that.

“I’ve got pretty big stuff coming up before that so I’m not really given it much thought and then, obviously, I’ll try and switch off physically, mentally, like I always try and do.

“Then come pre-season it will be full focus on the new era at Liverpool and trying to get off to the best possible start, helping in every way possible to try and make that successful for him as well.

“But I’ve got no doubts that we can keep that momentum going and from all the reports we’ve had, the manager is very good and I can’t wait to see that up close.”

Robertson has been at the heart of Liverpool’s successes since joining from Hull City for a bargain £8 million in 2017.

He won a Champions League, a Premier League, a Club World Cup, an FA Cup and other honours under previous managerial incumbent Jurgen Klopp and admits that Liverpool fans are heading into the unknown with Slot in charge.

Robbo urges fans to be 'open-minded'

“You have to be open-minded because the last eight or nine years were pretty special and we just knew the way it was going,’ he said at the AR26 charity golf day.

“All other clubs were changing managers and things like that but we knew what we had and what we were going to get.

“And now, they’re going a bit into the unknown from the fans’ point of view, but it has to be exciting. The squad is in a good place, we had a good season, in the Champions League.

“It could have been more and things like that, but the aim at the start of the season was to get back in the Champions League and we ended up with a trophy as well. You have to take that as a positive now that the season has ended.”

Slot 'will want to bring in new faces'

Robertson is expecting big changes around the dressing room this summer with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes assuming control for transfers but also foresees Slot attempting to sign some of his own favourites.

“He’s [Klopp] left the club in a really good place so now we have to carry it forward,” he said.

“The squad is in a really good place and the manager will come in and recruit a really good squad and I’m sure he’ll want to bring in some new faces as well.

“We have to go again, we have to try and be up there. We showed that for large parts of last season we could challenge for the league and that has to be the aim.

“At Liverpool, the pressure is to win trophies from the fans and that has to be the aim no matter what season it is. The manager will want to do that as well.

“He’s won trophies before and he will want that feeling again. We’ve got to be at our best to try and achieve that.”

