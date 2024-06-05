Andy Robertson Opens Up on Bayern Munich Links and Liverpool’s New Arne Slot Era

As Liverpool prepare to welcome a fresh managerial perspective with Arne Slot at the helm, the buzz around potential transfers and future plans is palpable. Key to these discussions is Andy Robertson, whose allegiance to the club has been a hot topic amidst rumours linking him to Bayern Munich.

Robertson Sets the Record Straight

At the age of 30, with a contract extending to 2026, Andy Robertson has been a cornerstone of Liverpool’s strategy, both on and off the pitch. His name recently surfaced in speculation about a potential shift to Bayern Munich, as the German powerhouse looks likely to part ways with Alphonso Davies. Real Madrid’s interest in Davies has led Bayern to reportedly eye Robertson as a prime replacement. Despite this, Robertson remains focused on his role at Liverpool, eager to lead the squad into what he describes as a “new era.”

“I’ve not spoken to him yet,” Robertson disclosed to Sky Sports, referring to Slot and the upcoming European Championship. “An exciting new challenge. Obviously, the old era was pretty special and I’ve got a lot to be thankful for with that manager. But I’m obviously excited now by the new manager coming in, new ideas, a new voice, and I’m really excited about what could come with that.”

From Hull to Anfield: Robertson’s Remarkable Journey

Since his transfer from Hull City in 2017 for a modest £8 million, Robertson has been instrumental in Liverpool’s recent success. His tenure at the club has seen him lift the Champions League trophy, the Premier League title, and other prestigious awards, making him a fan favorite and a model professional.

Under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp, Robertson thrived, and his transition into the Slot era symbolizes a bridge between the successful past and a promising future. “But I’ve got no doubts that we can keep that momentum going and from all the reports we’ve had, the manager is very good and I can’t wait to see that up close,” Robertson added.

Robbo’s Call for Open-mindedness Among Fans

The Scottish captain also addressed the supporters directly, urging them to remain open-minded as the club transitions under Slot’s leadership. Speaking at the AR26 charity golf day, Robertson highlighted the importance of embracing change and the potential excitement it brings.

“All other clubs were changing managers and things like that but we knew what we had and what we were going to get. And now, they’re going a bit into the unknown from the fans’ point of view, but it has to be exciting. The squad is in a good place, we had a good season, in the Champions League.”

New Faces, New Beginnings

With Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes set to steer Liverpool’s transfer strategies, significant changes are anticipated. Slot is expected to refresh the squad, potentially introducing players aligned with his football philosophy and tactics.

“He’s [Klopp] left the club in a really good place so now we have to carry it forward,” Robertson reflected. “The squad is in a really good place and the manager will come in and recruit a really good squad and I’m sure he’ll want to bring in some new faces as well.”

As Liverpool gears up for another competitive season, the focus remains on achieving the high standards set by the club’s history. Robertson is adamant about the team’s readiness to vie for the top honours, backed by a robust squad and an ambitious new manager.

“At Liverpool, the pressure is to win trophies from the fans and that has to be the aim no matter what season it is. The manager will want to do that as well. He’s won trophies before and he will want that feeling again. We’ve got to be at our best to try and achieve that.”