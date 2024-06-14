Andy Robertson explains how Scotland ‘got it all wrong’ in Germany thrashing

Captain Andy Robertson admitted Scotland “got it all wrong” as their Euro 2024 campaign got off to a dismal start with a 5-1 defeat by hosts Germany in Munich.

Scotland had the backing of around 200,000 supporters in Germany but the Tartan Army witnessed a nightmare first half at the Allianz Arena, after their side conceded three goals and lost Ryan Porteous to a red card.

Germany substitutes Niclas Fullkrug and Emre Can added to the rout in the second half, and although Scotland scored a late consolation when Germany defender Antonio Rudiger headed into his own net, it was a night to forget.

Robertson said Scotland were given a reminder of the quality of their opposition at Euro 2024, as Germany forwards Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz produced spectacular performances.

And the left back urged his teammates to “go again” ahead of Scotland’s remaining Group A fixtures against Switzerland and Hungary, where even one win may be enough to progress.

“First half, we just got it all wrong really, didn’t show up, weren’t aggressive enough, and we let good players get on the ball," Robertson told ITV. “Second half, we’re down to 10 men, and I thought lads dug in really well.

“We’re so well backed over here, today was hugely disappointing. We have to bounce back quickly because there was lots wrong here, and it’s a quick turnaround now.

“Maybe it’s a reminder of how tough this tournament is. Their big players showed up and were excellent all over the park and had an answer for pretty much everything we had.

“I don’t think we’ve played to our maximum. We have to dust ourselves down and go again.”

Scotland captain Andy Robertson and his team endured a brutal loss to Germany (Getty Images)

Manager Steve Clarke admitted Scotland “let ourselves down” but told the Tartan Army to “keep the faith” ahead of the next fixture against Switzerland in Cologne.

“We didn’t play to our standard, Germany were excellent. We’re disappointed and feel like we let ourselves down,” Clarke said. “We’re a better team than that.

“This was always going to be a tough night. We need four points from two games and that’s what we’ll focus on.

“The game ran away from us very quickly. We have to move from this and move on quickly.”