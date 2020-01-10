Andy Reid's Super Bowl quest starts again as Chiefs host Texans on Yahoo Sports app

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid heads up an ignominious list, though he can get himself off of it.

Reid has the most career wins among any coach in NFL history without a championship. In fact, every coach who has won more games than Reid has multiple championships. For years Marty Schottenheimer was the go-to example of a coach who won a lot in the regular season but couldn’t win a title. Reid passed Schottenheimer on the all-time wins list this season.

Reid’s quest for a Super Bowl begins again on Sunday when his Chiefs host the Houston Texans, a game that can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app.

This is Reid’s 15th playoff appearance. We know how the first 14 ended.

Andy Reid among NFL’s all-time greats

Reid is undeniably a great coach. He has a better career winning percentage than Tom Landry, Chuck Noll and Bill Parcells, among others. He has posted three losing seasons in 21 years as coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs. He has won double-digit games in five straight seasons, and six of seven seasons with the Chiefs.

Only seven coaches in pro football history have won more than 200 games, and it’s a who’s who of legendary coaches:

Don Shula, 328 wins, 2 championships

George Halas, 318 wins, 6 championships

Bill Belichick, 273 wins, 6 championships

Tom Landry, 250 wins, 2 championships

Curly Lambeau, 226 wins, 6 championships

Paul Brown, 213 wins, 7 championships

Andy Reid, 207 wins, 0 championships

Yes, one number on that list really stands out. Reid’s football legacy won’t be complete without a title. Only three coaches from the Super Bowl era have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame without a Super Bowl ring: Marv Levy, Bud Grant and George Allen. Levy and Grant each won four conference championships. Reid has only one.

Maybe Reid will be in the Hall of Fame without a championship. But a Super Bowl title would practically clinch it.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is still looking for his first Super Bowl win. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Reid’s Chiefs have good shot at winning a title

There are the cheap jokes about Reid’s clock management and playoff failures, and that’s not going away until he wins a title.

This Chiefs team has a shot. They caught a big break when the New England Patriots were upset in Week 17, opening up the door for them to get a first-round bye. The Chiefs have a fantastic offense led by Patrick Mahomes and a defense that played a lot better in the second half of the season. Even though Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson presents unique challenges for the Chiefs, Kansas City is expected to win and move onto the AFC championship game for the second straight season. It won’t be easy to win a Super Bowl, but the Chiefs are one of the top favorites to do it.

And if the Chiefs get upset on Sunday, or lose before the Super Bowl, or even lose in the Super Bowl, the jokes and criticism will start again. There’s only one way to end that. Nobody has more to gain this postseason than Reid.

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports.